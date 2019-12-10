Afghanistan Politics: Now Russia and Iran are supporting Taliban

We get seventy thousand years of history of civilization about Afghanistan. The first homo-sapiens came to Afghanistan from Africa, and then they spread central Asia and Indian sub-continent.





by Swadesh Roy writing from Dhaka





Depending on Geo-politics and Military strategy, Afghanistan is always important to East and West, even its neighbor and close neighbor Iran, Pakistan, former Soviet Union, China and India. On the other hand, Afghanistan is geo-graphically a country of natural fort. So, it is always tough to control the whole Afghanistan centrally.













We get seventy thousand years of history of civilization about Afghanistan. The first homo-sapiens came to Afghanistan from Africa, and then they spread central Asia and Indian sub-continent. We get a close connection regarding civilization of Afghanistan and Indian sub-continent. This old civilized country, Afghanistan, produced a modern middle class in early 20th century; then their capital Kabul was one of the modern cities in the world. On the contrary, many hill areas and many tribes of Afghanistan were in a primitive age the then. This is the contrast of this country. Its geography is such complicated that it is incapable to make similar development. Rather, its tribal areas have a gulf of difference through the Kabul city. On the other hand, its hills and valleys make many areas in a natural fort. So, from the medieval time, it is known to be a military strategic area. In mid-20th century, Afghanistan became important to the then Soviet Union, Iran, and China and moreover the United States of America.





Here it to mention that India from the era of Jawaharlal Nehru, maintaining very smart relation with Afghanistan. From his daughter Indira Gandhi to the present Modi’s India is following the same strategy with Afghanistan. Before the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan, India used to maintain good relation with the President Daud Khan. But after the power shifting of Afghanistan by the Soviet backed government, India also maintained good relation with them. Some Afghanistan politicians and the diplomats said that India had link with the Taliban. However, India is enjoying a very good relation with the America backed Afghan government after 2001. India gave the fueling facilities to the U.S military at the war of U.S military and Taliban led government in Afghanistan. Though, Pakistan is a close ally to U.S but in the U.S-Taliban war, India was more close to America and later U.S backed Afghan government. To be clear, at the war against Taliban, U.S did not believe Pakistan that much.

In this context, America and India are closer to present Afghan government. This Afghanistan situation has changed the diplomatic relation demography in this area. China is a close ally to Pakistan but it was never a close ally to Taliban Afghan government like Pakistan. Rather, Iran and Pakistan were more close to Taliban of Afghan.





In order to explain, India got an upper hand to the relation with America. Even, their Afghan policies also help India to make tie with Indo-Pacific Ocean Strategy with America. No doubt, India is not getting opportunity only inthe diplomatic demography, they arealso getting opportunity economically; India is doing huge number of infrastructure works and business in Afghanistan.





On the other hand, China is doing many infrastructure works in Afghanistan. Many of the Afghan policy makers of the present government want more financial involvement of China in Afghanistan. At the same time, China is also trying to spread their market in Afghanistan using more Sea Ports of Pakistan. Conversely, America and China do not believe Pakistan 100% in the case of Afghanistan; because Pakistan is stillmaintaining good relationship with the Taliban of Afghanistan. China is very much worried about their Islamic terrorist problem in Uyghurs. Many case studies said lots of terrorist of Uyghurs get training in Pakistan and Afghan territory by the Taliban trainer. Even Uyghurs terroristsare also get training by the Taliban in the territory of Iran which is close to Uyghurs province.





Discussing with some Afghan politician and the policy makers, it became clear that Taliban is still occupied many areas of the Afghanistan and it will take time for the Afghan government to establish their authority all over the country. It was said earlier that Afghanistan is a country of natural fort. That’s why, after seizing the power, the Taliban shifted their capital from Kabul to Kandahar. They lost the battle but still are in fighting. Now, a big questionis that, from where are they getting support and sustaining in this present situation? In a private discussion with the Afghan politicians and the policy makers, they said things are totally reversed recently. Once Soviet Union fought against Taliban and America backed the Taliban but now, the replica of Soviet Union, Russia is helping Taliban. Beside Russia, Taliban’s are getting more help from Iran. Similarly, some other Middle East countries and business groups of Middle East are also helping Taliban. No doubt, some Saudi business groups are also participating but the kingship of Saudi Arabia is by the side of America with its full support. They are not helping the Taliban of Afghanistan at all.





In conclusion, it may be said that the Taliban of Afghanistan linger their fight up to near future and the present government of Afghanistan has to face hassles to establish their authority all over their country.





Swadesh Roy, Senior Journalist, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is a highest state award winning journalist and can be reached at swadeshroy@gmail.com