Egypt's Sisi orders establishment of centre on AI

The president urged world leaders to “listen to your young people and give them a chance to express themselves. Make your youths proactive and not followers, arm them with your experiences and don’t leave them to be bait for those who spread hatred. There is neither present nor future without them,” he said, promising a new edition of the forum next year."





Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has asked the National Training Academy to establish a regional centre to advance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to implement sustainable development goals.





In a speech during the closing session of the third edition of the World Youth Forum on Tuesday, El-Sisi announced a number of resolutions, including partnerships between the World Youth Forum and international forums concerned with young people and their issues.





President Abdelfattah El-Sisi honored the world’s first armless pilot Jessica Cox for her extraordinary achievements and being a role model for youth all over the globe.





He mandated the Egyptian ministry of immigration to coordinate with competent authorities and the forum to launch an initiative entitled “Boats of Success” to raise awareness of illegal immigration.





He said a campaign would be launched called “100 Words,” with the aim of spreading messages of peace.





Other resolutions from the closing session included: launching a global documentary contest on the topic of the sustainable development goals, coordination between the forum and Egypt foreign ministry to work on the launch of a Euro-Mediterranean youth forum to tackle the challenges of Mediterranean countries, the establishment of an educational city in New Alamein city, and the establishment of an international centre that aims to integrate youths and groups in post-conflict settings.





He asked the forum in 2020 to adopt a strategy for cooperation regarding the fourth industrial revolution, and asked the foreign ministry to coordinate to boost African work to support food security policies.





El-Sisi also asked the forum and the foreign and irrigation ministries to coordinate to host workshops on water security amid scarcity and to hold a simulation model with youths from participating countries.





Concluding his speech, the president urged world leaders to “listen to your young people and give them a chance to express themselves.”





“Make your youths proactive and not followers, arm them with your experiences and don’t leave them to be bait for those who spread hatred. There is neither present nor future without them,” he said, promising a new edition of the forum next year.





Heads of state and government, international young leaders, inspiring youth from various fields, prominent international figures and more than 7,000 youth from around the world participated in this year’s forum.





The four-day forum, the first edition of which was held in November 2017, witnessed discussions on artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, women’s empowerment, and the arts and cinema, among other topics.