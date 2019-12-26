ERP Solutions Provider Topra Move to a New Office in Colombo

Topra consists of two business units based in Sri Lanka & Singapore specialized on ERP solutions.





ERP solutions provider Topra Pvt Ltd has moved to a new office in Colombo 05. Office was inaugurated by cutting a ribbon by Pradeep Uluwaduge, Chief Human Resources Officer, LOLC Group.













Distinguished guests of the event including Dr. Pavithra Maduwanthi, Head, Department of Public Administration, Faculty of Management Studies & Commerce, University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Sampath Alahakoon, Joint Organizer for Kelaniya Electoral District – SLFP, Theekshana Kumara, CEO, VizuaMatix, Susantha Wijesinghe, Senior Manager Information Technology at Kelani Valley Plantations PLC, Chitral Jayawarna, Deputy Chief Manager, Sri Lanka Ports Authority.





Topra consists of two business units based in Sri Lanka & Singapore specialized on ERP solutions.





Topra is the pioneering opensource ERP solutions provider in Sri Lanka which introduced Adempiere ERP to the Sri Lankan market. Adempiere is used in 60 countries & only ERP in the world allow sophisticated customizations within the ERP framework. Topra has implemented Adempiere based solutions for State Pharmaceutical Corporation, Association of Accounting Technicians, National Gem &Jewelry Authority.





Singapore based unit is specialized on IFS ERP,& premier IFS support & solution provider for oil & gas industry. It has successfully delivered the IFS 10 upgrade project for premiere oil & gas company meeting project deadlines.





IFS is a Swedish provider of ERP – Enterprise Resource Planning, EAM – Enterprise Asset Management, FSM – Field Service Management solutions around the global clients including Oriflame, Lockheed Martin while it has been used by Sri Lankan companies including Singer, Sunshine Holdings & DSI Samson Group.





Topra is specialized on IFS Asset Management/ Maintenance solution & recommends Adempiere ERP for organizations doesn't fit in to traditional scope of ERP solutions.





Topra take this opportunity to thank its valued customers & everyone supported during its journey & committed to deliver challenging projects.





For more information please contact

Haris Mirando

Business Development Director

+94 70 19500 32 | +65 8123 7941

Topra Pvt Ltd, 108/B1, Maya Avenue, Colombo 05, Sri Lanka.

Topra World Pte Ltd, 8 Eu Tong Sen Street, #14-94, The Central, Singapore 05981



