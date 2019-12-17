I work as robot ambassador: Robot Sophia

Robot Sophia, the most advanced robot and first artificial intelligent (AI) robot to be granted a citizenship said, "It was Hanson Robotics Ltd. that made my industry to work as a human social ambassador."





Robot Sophia during attending the 2019's World Youth Forum, Egypt





Robot Sophia said that she is happy to attend the World Youth Forum, which is an important platform for young people, stressing that she is looking forward to sharing her vision of youth and the relationship between humans and robots.





Robot Sophia’s speech came during her participation in a session titled "Artificial Intelligence and Humans... Who is control?" on Monday at the World Youth Forum held in Sharm El Sheikh, in the presence of President of Egypt Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.





Robot Sophia added that she is a champion of the United Nations Forum, and that there are 65 countries that teach young people the technology that improves the human level.





In response to a question on how robots can contribute to our future, the famous robot said, “Robots can help achieve goals through tasks that people refuse to do and they can perform the process of analysis and work in different environments without affecting the quality.”





Robot Sophia explained that robots enhance the service delivery field, saying "I sleep early and wake up early and work effectively. We work in the field of smart cities, agriculture, education and energy, but we need to set goals and define them.”





She noted that artificial intelligence falls in the field of increasing energy efficiency. "AI is great for analyzing data and learning from the past. It is a great tool for learning from the past, maximizing the present and improving the future."





Sophia is the world’s most advanced android. Being the ‘realest’ robot to this day, Sophia’s covering artificial skin consists of organic and non-organic material. The robot is able to express her ‘emotions’ through a number of facial expressions installed via a large number of motors under her ‘skin.’





For his part, chief designer and future expert at SPA for German technology Martin Wieszewski said that technology such as robots and others are beneficial to humans and help improve and enhance human life.





Wieszewski referred that modern technology also helps increase interaction between people from all over the world. "Through a small piece of technology like a mobile, the world can see us."





Meanwhile, Stephen Ibraki, president and co-founder of Redds Capital, Department of Public Partnership, Canada, emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence in increasing the countries' GDP, revealing a $16 trillion increase in the world’s economies beyond the gross domestic product of two countries such as China and Japan.





He also clarified that artificial intelligence has gripped all fields since 2017, creating about 58 million new jobs.





On the impact of artificial intelligence, he said," The effect of artificial intelligence is present in all of our lives. I have an electronic IC chip that can work 6 trillion treats every moment."





The forum kicked off on Saturday in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh with the participation of 7,000 youths.





A number of senior officials attended the session, including Foreign Minister SamehShoukry, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed AbulGheit, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen and Secretary General of the Security and Cooperation Organization in Europe Paul Bekkers.



