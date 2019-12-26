Sri Lanka: Former Minister evading arrest?

The CID had made the request on the advice of the Attorney General and they had informed court of the details of their ongoing investigation.





Criminal Investigation Department sleuths who went to arrest Dr. Rajitha Senaratne yesterday morning after obtaining a warrant on Tuesday could not locate him at his residence in Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Colombo, and several other houses he had usually frequented, Police sources said.









The CID officers had also looked in some hospitals following information that he was going to get admitted as a patient, but could not find the former minister, Police sources added.





However, no official Police source was available to confirm the exact situation concerning the order to arrest the former minister and senior leader in the previous government.





Following a request by the CID on Tuesday, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court had issued a warrant for the arrest of former Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, who is accused of holding a ‘fake news’ media briefing presenting two alleged ‘White Van’ drivers on November 10.





The CID had made the request on the advice of the Attorney General and they had informed court of the details of their ongoing investigation.





The two men who participated in the controversial media briefing together with Senaratne, had told the news media that they were involved in controversial ‘White Van’ abductions that were reported during the previous regime. Last week they had been arrested and remanded until December 27 in relation to the alleged ‘fake news’ media briefing held by Senaratne.





On interrogation by the CID, the two suspects had allegedly stated that they had fabricated the accounts about the White Van abductions on the insistence of former minister Senaratne.