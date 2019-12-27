Sri Lanka: Former Minister passes two subjects in A/L exam

Former Minister and Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who sat for the G C E Advanced Level examination this year has qualified in two out of three attempted subjects.





In a Facebook post, Ramanayake stated that he had obtained S Passes for Political Science and Communication and Media Studies.





In addition, he had obtained a Distinction for General English. However, he was unsuccessful in securing a pass for Christianity.





The former state minister who initially sat for the A/L exam in 1981, attempted the exam for the second time in a bid to achieve his ambition of becoming a lawyer.





He had previously stated that he would re-attempt the exam in the event of a failure.