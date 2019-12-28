Sri Lanka: Prevent stirring up hornets’ nest

An open letter to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of Sri Lanka





by V. Anandasangaree





This is my second letter to you since your assumption of office as the Head of the State. You are not unaware of the manner in which I deal with sensitive issues. There are people who act deliberately to create problems without realising the consequences.









National anthem is a song sung in praise of the country to which one belongs. I wish to advice you not to allow anybody to stir up the hornets’ nest. No sensible person will interfere in this matter but will fully agree that one should be allowed to praise his country in the language he is conversant with. It is a fundamental right of the individual as well. Any compulsion to sing the National Anthem in one particular language, will lead to unpleasant consequences, in the future also.





The Tamil speaking students know the National Anthem by heart. So let the school children sing the Anthem in the language in which they are conversant. This is not to embarrass you. Please take this as an advice from a senior politician.





The writer is the Secretary General - TULF



