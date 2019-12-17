Word Forum is an opportunity to tackle comprehensive topics: Egypt President Sisi

"There is a new opportunity to eliminate corruption through artificial intelligence," the president stressed.





President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi said that the World Youth Forum is an appropriate opportunity to tackle important comprehensive topics for all humanity, stressing that artificial intelligence is important for all young people in the world.





President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi during the session "Artificial Intelligence & Humans: Who is in Control?" at the 2019's the World Youth Forum - Via Twitter

Sisi’s speech came during the session "Artificial Intelligence & Humans: Who is in Control?", where the president stated that the discussion of artificial intelligence is important for the future of youth in Egypt, as we do not want to miss the opportunity to catch up with industrial progress.





During the session, the president announced the opening of a new generation of universities that specialize in modern science during the current academic year. "We strive to cooperate with all the prestigious universities in the world to ensure the quality of education we provide young people with in this field," the president explained.





Sisi clarified that discussing artificial intelligence is important because it enables people to overcome human error and save time. "There is a new opportunity to eliminate corruption through artificial intelligence," the president stressed.





"We have paid attention to the concepts of mechanization and artificial intelligence in the administrative reform, and during the next year the governmental institutions will move to the New Administrative Capital to reduce the intervention of the human factor," President Sisi continued.





The forum kicked off on Saturday in South Sinai’s Sharm el Sheikh, with the participation of around 7,000 attendees from around the world, according to state’s news agency MENA.