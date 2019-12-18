World Forum in Egypt concluded with 10 commendations

World Youth Forum 2019 was attended by 7,000 participants, who were admitted out of 300,000 applicants





Egypt 2019’s World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh ended Tuesday after a fruitful week filled of discussions and workshops bringing together youth from all around the world.





At today’s World Youth Forum closing ceremony,President Abdelfattah El-Sisi honored the four time cancer fighter Zein Youssef and shared a heartwarming moment!





During the closing ceremony, three representatives of youth participants presented a wrap-up of WYF 2019.





They explained that the sessions and workshops covered topics pertinent to block chain, artificial intelligence, fourth industrial revolution, robotics, development in Africa, and women empowerment.





Executive Director of the National Academy for Youth Training Rasha Ragheb announced 10 final recommendations of the forum:





Recommendation 1: Launching an African initiative to promote digital transformation and governmental excellence in collaboration with the African Union and Africa's Regional United Nations Technology Innovation Lab to sponsor technology innovation.





Recommendation 2: Launching an African initiative to combat digital piracy to secure highly sensitive data (HSD).





Recommendation 3: Launching an Arab-African digital platform for publishing women's studies and funding women initiatives.





Recommendation 4: Forming a Euro-Mediterranean committee to combat hate speech in cyberspace and develop mechanisms that would prevent hate practices on social media.





Recommendation 5: Launching a program to train Euro-Mediterranean youth on leadership by the Egyptian National Academy for Youth Training.





Recommendation 6: Launching in 2020 an initiative by the African Union to create one million job opportunities.





Recommendation 7: Launching an initiative among African universities to focus on the fourth industrial revolution studies.





Recommendation 8: Launching an initiative to support block chain apps achieving SDGs in collaboration with WYF 2019 Lab.





Recommendation 9: Launching a global initiative titled “Arts for Humanity.”





Recommendation 10: Launching a global online platform that supports innovators worldwide.





WYF 2019 was attended by 7,000 participants, who were admitted out of 300,000 applicants. On December 12-13, parallel workshops were held for participants to exchange views on the topics that were later discussed by panelists on Sunday and Monday. The 16 panel discussions consisted of seven sessions on technology, three sessions on the Mediterranean, two sessions on Africa, one session on women, one session on climate change, one session on peace and security, and one session on arts. The opening ceremony took place on Saturday where influential speakers told their inspiring stories.