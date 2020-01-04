Bangladesh: 21st council of Awami League couldn’t fulfill the demand

No doubt, Awami League is the only political party in Bangladesh which contains the hope and aspiration and the future direction of the people.





by Swadesh Roy





Not only had the workers of Awami League, a huge number of people thought that this oldest party would get a fresher’s leadership through the 21st council of Awami League. Noting this, people know the history of Awami League, and from the very beginning of this party, it always transforms its thinking and leadership with the demand of the country and society.













This time it also demands a fresh and new thought of school leadership in Awami League; considering the transformation of present politics and the world economy. In this phase, party like Awami League has to reform its leadership that can create a future of the country facing all the transformation hassles.





We know that the future of civilization is always shining for the human being, but it has to match with the changing course of the civilization. This time is not only the changing time of world economy and politics; it is also the transforming time of the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and her party. Sheikh Hasina is passing third consecutive term of power. This time more tasks are established for proper management in economy and opened many avenues for the new generation because fifty million young workforces are ready to enter into modern jobs. For another fifty million, proper nurturing is necessary for preparing them to build up efficient manpower for next decades. In this situation, Sheikh Hasina needs more modern outlook leaders who can help her looking forward and get those jobs done.





In fact, people think that government always change the country, society, and the fate of the citizens- but if the political party doesn’t help the government and provide a philosophy of changing the country and society; government cannot do anything. In other words, without political philosophy, government is basically a combination of bureaucracy just like the skeleton of a human body; politics is its flesh, skin, eyes, breathe even the heart bit and blood circulation. So, modern states always run by the politics carried by a political party.





No doubt, Awami League is the only political party in Bangladesh which contains the hope and aspiration and the future direction of the people. With the entire short comes of Awami League, people still consider them as they will uphold the people’s real needs and try to build up the future of the country. With this object, without a good team it is not possible for Awami League to create an effective circumstance that can help the people for advancing the betterment of their future. Before this 21st council of Awami League, people saw Sheikh Hasina changed the leadership drastically of the entire sister organizations of Awami League. So, people and the workers of Awami League were confirmed about a major change is coming in the central Awami League leadership too. But in turn, it didn’t happen. In this situation, what is the implication of this council? People are thinking, this leadership guided the entire sister organizations. Even, any of the workers and the common people know that by whom the Student League and other sister organizations are controlled. So, they are now very much disappointed about the future leadership of Student League and others. Many of the Awami League workers and the district leaders comment is, if the previous Awami League leaders controlled the Student League, better leadership will not come out by any means.





Similarly, other sister organizations only selected the President and Secretary. If Sheikh Hasina doesn’t look after directly, the full committee of these sister organizations will not be filled by the good and effective leadership. The council of Student League is due shortly. Many of the honest and dedicated student league workers are afraid of those Awami League leaders who were in charge of Student League in the past. They think that the personal interest and the group interest of that leadership is responsible for much degeneration of the student leaders; they used the student leaders for their own interest, not for the party and for the country. Beside that they also think these Awami League leaders are not eligible to understand the new generation’s student politics. New generation wants very humble, constructive and a future indicator student politics. The Awami League leaders who look after the Student League, their way of thinking reflects that student politics will produce only political leaders. It is the concept of the time 1960’s, not the present context. It is the time, the student politics will produce various types of leaders in respective fields like business, culture, technology, administrative, and arts even the media. This is the demand of the new generation from the student politics. The students of the country thought this ‘gentle breeze’ will come in the student politics after this 21st council of Awami League. But, they are disappointed now.





However, not only politics, there is nothing in the world without hope what might happen, some hope always remains. Still, Sheikh Hasina can do many things; she can make a body for thinking about the new generation politics including the student politics. Even, she has still some scope to do many things by the right people who are in her party. She can empower anyone if she desires, we know, but, no doubt, she has to think some alternative ways because she could not fulfill the demand of the time through her 21st council of Awami League.





Swadesh Roy, Senior Journalist, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is a highest state award winning journalist and can be reached at swadeshroy@gmail.com