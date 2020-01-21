BBC Sinhala service journo sacks

A Journalist worked for BBC Sinhala service has been sacked from his service with immediate effect, local media in Colombo reported.









Sources said that the reason for Azzam Ameen’s dismissal was the publication of his telephone conversation with MP Ranjan Ramanayake and a few more politicians, where the journalist was advising the politicians on how to win the election.









Speaking to local media, Ameen confirmed that he is no longer employed at BBC Sinhala. Click here to listen to audios ( Part 01 and Part 02



