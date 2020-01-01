Editorial: Happy New Year

Let there be no more wars on this planet





The year 2019 was marked by a number of important events on the Asian continent, in the Middle East and a number of other regions. Regime changes, armed conflicts, the rapid growth in the number of terrorist attacks, natural disasters — that’s the outcome of the short-sighted policies employed by certain countries and Wahhabi states. This year, Sri Lanka has suffered from one of the most ruthless terrorist attacks in the history of mankind allegedly sponsored by Islamic extremism. Events occurred in 2019 proved that our challenges are far bigger than we think.













The “Sri Lanka Guardian” editorial board want to thank our authors and readers for the their contribution to the efforts of the international community, both diplomatic and media ones, made in an attempt to reduce international tension, to minimize regional conflicts, especially the armed ones, to improve the political climate on our planet.





We want to wish each and every one of your family happiness, the peaceful sky over your head, good health and a lot of success in your good deeds and endeavours in the year 2020. Let’s pray for society without violent. Let there be no more wars on this planet.





2020 is not just the beginning of a new year. It is the birth of a new decade. This year we will strive to strengthen our cooperation even further and to expand the range of our readers and authors.





Happy New Year to you all!



