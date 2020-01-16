Gopal Bagley to be appointed as Indian HC to Sri Lanka

Sandhu, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, will have to immediately land on his feet in Washington as US President Donald Trump has agreed to PM Narendra Modi’s request for an India visit





The government took advantage of the promotion of its US envoy Harsh Vardhan Shringla as the next Foreign Secretary to effect a reshuffle in the Ministry of External Affairs. Taranjit Singh Sandhu is slated to go to the United States, Jawed Ashraf to France, Raveesh Kumar to Austria, Gopal Bagley to Colombo and Vinay Kwatra to Nepal.













Sandhu, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, will have to immediately land on his feet in Washington as US President Donald Trump has agreed to PM Narendra Modi’s request for an India visit with the earliest probable date being mentioned as the last week of February.





Jawed Ashraf, High Commissioner of Singapore, will be the next Indan envoy to France, replacing Kwatra who is being shifted to Nepal in place of Manjeev Singh Puri who has retired. Ashraf was with the Prime Minister’s Office before being replaced by Bagley who also moves out as the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo.





Raveesh Kumar, the MEA spokesperson, will fill the vacancy created in Austria by the summoning of previous incumbent Renu Pall to the headquarters here for alleged misdemeanours. — TNS