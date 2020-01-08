Maybe US will send a drone to shot at me - Malaysian PM

“The time is right for Muslim countries to come together” Mahathir





Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has harshly denounced the United States for assassinating Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and for resorting to targeted killings whenever it feels right.









Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Mohamad said the US drone attack on Soleimani had been against international law.





He urged Muslim countries to unite to protect themselves against external threats.





“The time is right for Muslim countries to come together,” Mahathir said.





“We are no longer safe now. If anybody insults or says something that somebody doesn’t like, it is all right for that person from another country to send a drone and perhaps have a shot at me,” the Malaysian prime minister said.





A US drone carried out an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday, assassinating Lt. Gen. Soleimani, who was the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), as well as eight other people.





Iran has pledged a “harsh revenge” against America for the assassination.