Nihal Pancratius – a music legend passes away

He came to the United Kingdom to further his career and he was often seen with his sound equipment and musical instruments mainly at concerts and charitable fund-raising events, raising money for charitable causes and his College.





by Victor Cherubim









Nihal Joseph Pancratius, was a leading light among the Tamil diaspora in the United Kingdom. He was a Tamil pop musician, a composer and a performer. An artiste par excellence in the music field, he was yet a very humble Old Boy of St.Patricks College Jaffna where he received his secondary education in the 1960’s.





Especially during the difficult times of the civil war, when the College was more than an educational institution.it was a place of refuge, Nihal used his guitar to entertain the Old Boys of the College at all occasions, to liven memories of his school days.





He wasalso the lead musician and part of awell known Music Band,aptly called the Rainbows. His backing group comprised Yoga Thillanathan, Suren Rajasingham, and Sri Kumar.His illustrious work called “InnisaiIravu,”- Melody of the Night, was a rendering which alwayscaptured the mood of the moment.





More than a musician of repute, he was a singer. His voice was unique, a mesmerising voice that no other had and was most welcome at social functions.





His home had a library collection of variousmusic keyboards, mixers and other music gadgets. He was always there to assist church choir rehearsals, as well as for happy and social events, especially at Birthday parties.





Nihal was a charismatic personality. He had a special trait to help his friends in need. His faith, respect, openness and appreciation of the good in others, made him an inspiration to others.





During the latter part of his life, he became blind but was still wanting to continue his career to bring cheer to the lives of others.





He has left a lasting legacy. He will be missed for his music, but more for his humanity.