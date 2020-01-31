Pioneer in Maritime Industry Appoints as theHhead of CFHC

Capt. Nihal Keppetipola has been appointed as the Chairman of the Ceylon Fishery Harbours Corporation this week. Prior to this appointment, he has served as the Harbour Master, Director Operations and Managing Director in Sri Lanka Ports Authority from 1990 - 2015.









During the 1970s and 1980s, he has sailed and captained several types of seagoing ships such as general cargo, bulk, container, oil and gas tankers.





When contacted he says that he has held back a recent offer by a major international conglomerate involved in international port operations to take up as CEO of an international greenfield container terminal as his avail and service in Sri Lanka is necessary at this moment need.



