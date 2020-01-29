Rohingyas out China in

While many may disagree at this moment, China's trusted friend Pakistan has given way to Myanmar's army an excuse for doing so. The backbone of Myanmar's military attack on the Rohingya was made by Pakistani military intelligence agency ISI, being a trusted friend of China. The intelligence agency formed an extremist militant group called the 'Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA)' within the Rohingya of Arakan.





My friend, author and journalist Gajalakshmi Paramasivam, headlined one of his articles ‘Tamils out and China in’. Gajalakshmi writes about the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils almost daily in newspapers, portal and blogs. There are many descriptions of the Tamil genocide of the largest genocide of this century, in the book 'Naan Australian' by Gajalakshmi. One of the best,who has done good work about the Tamil genocide, is writer and journalist friend Francis Harrison.Before reading her stupendous work 'Still Death Counting', I could not imagine that there are so much details of the genocide that could be worked on. Coincidentally, they both are women. But they did not accept any gender in bold. The work of Francis Harrison indicates portray of genocide unabashedly. Gajalakshmi herself is a Tamil. For this reason her writing may seem a bit biased. But the combination of the two works gives a clear idea about the matter.How brutally human beings are killed and become refugees for economic or business interests?













After Chinese President Xi Jinping's January 5 visit to Myanmar, I think writing a column about his visit. Whose headlines will be ‘Rohingya’s out China in’; but the title of Gajalakshmi is preventing the conscience from imitating or stealing the idea that we are about the same age in journalism and writing, maybe my education is a little lower than the other two, but why is it less in sense of responsibility? The MoU signed between China and Myanmar for the construction of ‘Kyaukpyu Deep Sea Port’inthe Bay of Bengal, on the outskirts of the Arakan state, and at the same time the MoU was signed for the construction of a ‘Kyaukpyu Economic Zone’. China has long been talking about the ‘New Silk Route or the Twenty-first Century Silk Route’. They are talking about the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor. I have always kept an eye on these topics for professional reasons.I try to read more or less about China's ‘One Belt One Route’. It is a complex topic in reality.Many Indian economists and strategists disagree on this subject. There are various opinions about the implementation of this route in China as well.Together these have come out of China and India's own discourse, trying to reconcile that Asia, which will be the key regulator of the economy by the end of this century, what are the necessities of this silk route?It seems that if China wants to emerge as a subsidiary of Asia's multipolar economy without becoming another USA, and think abouta Silk Route, then that supposed not to be bad, but good.But the Sri Lankan government and the Myanmar government, which killed and made people refugee in Sri Lanka and Myanmar for the Hambantota and Kyaukpyu Deep Sea Port and KyaukpyuEconomic Zone, committed not just a black wound on human rights but a brutal aspect of the economy. This brutality can never happen to innocent people in the 21st century, especially in this century of technology. Gajalakshmi is exactly the same judge who wrote 'Tamil out and China in', the same trial saying that what happened in Arakan state of Myanmar by putting the economy zone and deep sea port in front of "Rohingya out China in".But the major failure of our Bangladeshi writers and journalists, including myself, is that we have not done any detail work on this aspect of economic aggression. Even as Harrison worked on the Tamil genocide, no one did the details on the Rohingya genocide.This is not exactly what professional researchers need most;working with journalistic eyes like Gajalakshmi or Francis Harrison would have made that clear. Because, here is a lot of things that come out of information about China's investment in theKyaukpyueconomic zone and the direction of the future trade line.





I wrote different times and told in the talk show that this deep sea port is the root cause of the Rohingya upheaval. As this seaport will reduce the distance of goods from Indian ports to China by five thousand kilometers, so it will increase China's dominance in the Bay of Bengal. China is building a huge oil reservoir near the sea port. From there, they will take oil to their country through pipeline. According to the experience of Hambantota, Myanmar will also be forced to lease the entire area to China once it joins the port, oil reserve and economy zone. Myanmar will never be able to return the invested money by China through the profit of this port. Following this policy of 'buildup infrastructure and occupy it ', China has been successful in many areas like Sri Lanka, Laos and many countries in Africa before. So they will be successful in Myanmar too. Another aspect of this economic expansion of China is that Chinese citizens gradually settle in wherever they invest. As a result, their citizens can enjoy the majority of the employment that they invest. Chinese citizens will also come to Arakan in the future.The Rohingya’s have been ousted by Myanmar's army to create the context.





While many may disagree at this moment, China's trusted friend Pakistan has given way to Myanmar's army an excuse for doing so. The backbone of Myanmar's military attack on the Rohingya was made by Pakistani military intelligence agency ISI, being a trusted friend of China. The intelligence agency formed an extremist militant group called the 'Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA)' within the Rohingya of Arakan. And with militant groups they launched one or two attacks on the police. Excluding that, Myanmar's army began indiscriminate genocide, rape of women. The main purpose which was to kill the Tamils of Sri Lanka, just as the empty soil was extracted, to do the same here.If Bangladesh's leader, Sheikh Hasina, did not open the border with immediate decision, at least one million Rohingya would have been massacred.





The evidence of the greater power associated with this economic aggression was attributed by the United Nations to Muslim refugees who came to Bangladesh as refugees. This is a new tactic of the West. The Middle East has been in turmoil for the past few decades. The unrest has been created by the West. As a result of this turmoil, millions of Libyans, Lebanese, Syrian, and Iraqi people are being called refugees in the West, not calling them on countries or nations, such as Iraqi or Syrian refugees. They say Muslim refugees. That is what happened to the Rohingya all over the world, including Bangladesh. The reason for this is that it is very straightforward to see a little vision. Whenever the Myanmar refugees or Iraqi refugees are called, they will have full access to the common people as refugees. On the other hand, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the West has introduced the Muslim population to the whole world in a way that means Muslims are terrorists. So whenever a group of refuge was called Muslim refugee, the ordinary people would assume that they are not worthy of such sympathy because they are terrorist groups. Rohingya refugees found in Bangladesh have been identified as Muslim refugees and pushed into the same line. Before they came here, Pakistan helped them in the name of ARSA identified as militants.





Looking around the Rohingya camp now and looking intensively, no longer looking ARSA for a mirror.What is available now is that they are being made into different types of militants through various groups. And this is also helping China's trusted friend, the Pakistani intelligence service ISI, and the money that is terrorizing a group of Muslims in the Middle East who have their money. The primary purpose of the Rohingya militancy is clearly seen. One, making them militants can be used to destabilize many countries, including India in South Asia - that will weaken economic competitors. Two, if the Rohingyas are identified as militants, no one can pressurized Myanmar the return of them to Arakan. Myanmar will tell the world that they are, in fact, a militant group, so the issue of Rohingya repatriation will then be covered in militant costumes which called `militant Al Khella’. And with that Chinese investment in Arakan within that time, the Chinese will also be able to enter. This is why Gajalashami's title has to be replicated to express the truth; in fact, 'Rohingyas out China in'.





Swadesh Roy, Senior Journalist, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is a highest state award winning journalist and can be reached at swadeshroy@gmail.com