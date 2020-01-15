Sri Lanka: Cabinet nods to draft new Intelligence Act

Key players of the government of Sri Lanka, the Cabinet, have approved to draft a new National Intelligence Act with the objective of enforcing intelligence. Cabinet approval has also been given to refer the Attorney General to draft the Bill.





Accordingly, the act is to be drafted with the objective of providing intelligence officers with duties, granting them immunity and creating legal space for intelligence agencies, local newspapers have reported while quoting the government sources.









The act will regulate the intelligence services in the country, the reports noted.



