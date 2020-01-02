Sri Lanka: Collective commitment will help build a better future for ports

Port has a unique responsibility to implement the new Government's development policies, and I believe that the commitment of all its employees will help to build a better future for ports in the country

Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) commenced duties in the New Year on 1 January 2020 at a ceremony blessed with multi-religious activities held at its Chaithya premises in Port of Colombo. Minister of Roads and Highways and Minister of Ports & Shipping the Johnston Fernando was the chief guest of this event. The ceremony began with the reading of the public service pledge and swearing in to support the newly elected government's program.





Addressing the event Minister of Roads & Highways and Ports & Shipping the Johnston Fernando said “this year 2020 is very special to all of us in the Sri Lanka Ports Authority. Port has a unique responsibility to implement the new Government's development policies, and I believe that the commitment of all its employees will help to build a better future for ports in the country.”





Minister of Roads & Highways and Ports & Shipping the Hon Johnston Fernando is addressing the event





The minister noted also that the “shortsighted decisions taken by the previous administration have caused negative impacts on the national economy”.





While appreciating the new appointment of the SLPA chairperson, the Minister asserted that “appointing a leader who led the army with over two hundred thousand war heroes as the chairperson of the SLPA is assurance of laying the strong foundation to enhance the future of the ports”.





Meanwhile, addressing the event State Minister of Ports Development Affairs the Kanakata Herath said, “the Sri Lanka Ports Authority has a unique role to play in strengthening the economy of the country, fulfilling the aspirations of the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister the Mahinda Rajapaksa.”





Newly appointed chairperson of the SLPA General ( Retd.) Daya Ratnayake also addressed the event.





“I am very happy to join the SLPA as we are welcoming the New Year with a fresh look for a new country,” Gen. ( Retd.) Ratnayake said.









SLPA Chairperson General (Retired) Daya Ratnayake is addressing the event "The national leadership is committed to making the country prosperous by making needful decisions based on the Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour. Sri Lanka Ports Authority's goals in 2020 are to accelerate the Colombo South Port Development Project, transform the regional ports into profit-making ports, and protecting employees' satisfaction," he further observed. "The Port Authority is one of the national economic empowering institutions and its employees are unique. In the journey of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, all should work together to achieve its mission, the logistic excellence on the silk route", he added.





Ports and Shipping Ministry Secretary Priyantha Mayadunne, Managing Director of SLPA Captain Athula Hewawitharana, Additional Managing Director of SLPA Upali De Zoysa, Divisional Heads, Executive Officers, Ports and Shipping Ministry representatives and representatives of the trade unions also graced the event. A tree-planting program was also launched to coincide with the commencement ceremony for the year 2020.