Sri Lanka: EU Ambassador visits the Northern Province

Launches EU-funded demining project in Muhamalai





–Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Sri Lanka, H.E. Denis Chaibi, visited the Northern Province from 15 to 17 January 2020.

EU Ambassador Denis Chaibi in Muhamalai with HALO Sri Lanka representatives

Ambassador Chaibi launched an EU-funded demining project implemented by HALO Sri Lanka during a visit to the Muhamalai minefield on 17 January 2020. The EUR 2.5 million grant will support mine clearance in Muhamalai, Sri Lanka's densest and one of the largest and most complex minefields in the world, as well as training of mine clearance personnel. HALO Sri Lanka will train and deploy 22 demining teams with the support of the EU.



