Sri Lanka: Former Spy chief appoints as the head of Eastern Province





Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena, who was the head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), has assumed duties as the Senior DIG in charge of the Eastern Province yesterday.













Nilantha Jayawardena, the youngest senior DIG in Sri Lanka's police history, is a national and international decorated intelligence officer.





Jayawardena is also a veteran on the Eastern Province's security operations, has been able to report all details of the attacks of the extremists on Easter Sunday in advance.





A past pupil of Nalanda College Colombo, he holds a Masters Degree in Business Management from the University of Colombo.