Sri Lanka: Govt. condemns the killing of Iranian General

The newly elected Government yesterday condemned the US drone attack which killed Iran’s Major General in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and commander of its Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.





Minister, second on the right





Education Minister Dulles Alahapperuma said in Parliament that the assassination of Soleimani was likely to trigger a war.





"We condemn the actions of the US. This incident could be taken as a threat to the leaders in other countries, especially those who speak against imperialism. This is a very serious matter."





He said that the UNP as a responsible Opposition should not stay silent in this matter.





"The UNP should express its opinion on this incident. This is a threat to the lives of both the leaders and citizens in the countries which speak against imperialism. Everyone should speak for the safety of them.