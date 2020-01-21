Sri Lanka: President has ensured independence of Judiciary

People should appreciate the mission accomplished by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to maintain the ‘one country, one law’ policy and ensure the independence and supremacy of the Judiciary, Passenger Transport Management, Power and Energy Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has said.









He said unlike the former regime, the present government did not interfere with the country’s laws or the independence of the Judiciary or the Police. Now they were aware of the extent to which the former government pressured the Judiciary in the recent past.





The Judiciary on its part too should take steps to safeguard its independence and honour and prestige.





The Minister expressed these sentiments addressing a meeting held at the Angunakolapelessa Palugahawela Abhinawaramaya to distribute textbooks and equipment among daham pasala students in the Hambantota district and a consignment of mosquito nets and other utensils among a group of expectant mothers recently.





Minister Amaraweera said the government had today launched a massive development programme countrywide. But it did not gain much publicity in the media which was more interested in sensationalism.





Today, investors were coming here in hordes to launch investment programmes in the country, taking advantage of the large-scale tax incentives offered by the government, he said.





Nevertheless, much publicity was being given to the unpleasant things which had happened in the recent past. However, the present government would not leave room for a repetition of such ugly incidents, he said.