Sri Lanka: President to visit China

Beijing had suggested the first week of January for Rajapaksa’s visit but had agreed to the revised date suggested by the latter





President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will undertake his first official visit to China from 14-15 January.





This follows an invitation extended by President XI Jinping of China.









This will be the second overseas tour to be undertaken by the President since being elected to office in November. India was the choice for Rajapaksa’s first visit as President from 28 to 30 November.