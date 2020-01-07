The people in general of the U.S. should raise their voices in a louder tone in unison to stop the American government to refrain it from doing more harm to people of all countries across the world.





by Anwar A. Khan





The United States committed war crimes of staggering proportions throughout seven decades.

And now the Trump administration is considering more directly preparing for a far more dangerous military confrontation with Iran, placing millions more civilians in the crosshairs.













Brian Hook, the US Department of State's special representative for Iran, told Al Arabiya television last Friday that Soleimani was planning an attack on U.S. facilities and workers in Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria that would have killed hundreds of Americans. This is a boogeyman’s averment only. No one does believe it. It is a blazing assault on the international legal philosophy.





The Devil, also referred to as Satan, is best known as the nemesis of good people everywhere. His image and story have evolved over the years, but this malevolent being and his legion of demons continue to strike fear in people from all walks of life as the antithesis of all things good.





Perhaps the most lasting images of the Devil are associated with Hell, which the Bible refers to as a place of everlasting fire prepared for the Devil and his angels. And the U.S. is the Devil number one. I reiterate the American citizens should come forward to stop the U.S. government and its administration from the imperialist aggression and war crimes in countries after countries. Similar way, the peoples across the world should wage a courageous movement against the American imperialism to make the whole world a peaceful one for human habitation.





American acts are terrible. It’s just a terrible situation created by the U.S. government throughout the world.U.S. war crimes are exposed everywhere in the world, it is a long known matter. Let us condemn America in the harshest language to stop them for lingering their atrocities any longer in any country.





Aaron McGruder has aptly said, “The American people have no control over what the military does.We have no say in American foreign policy.” American foreign policy can be traced to the so-called Manifest destiny, apolicy of imperialism rationalised as inevitable as if granted by God.





American exceptionalism has widespread implications and transcribes into disregard to the international norms, rules and laws in U.S. foreign policy. For example, the U.S. refused to ratify a number of important international treaties, such as, Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, and American Convention on Human Rights; did not join the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention; and routinely conducts drone attacks and cruise missile strikes around the globe. American exceptionalism is sometimes linked with hypocrisy; for example, the U.S. keeps a huge stockpile of nuclear weapons while urging other nations not to get them, and justifies that it can make an exception to a policy of non-proliferation.





The U.S. doesn't follow international laws. For example, some critics assert the U.S. led invasion of Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, Syria and many more countries was not a proper response to an imminent threat, but an act of aggression which violated international laws. For example, Benjamin Ferencz, a chief prosecutor of Nazi war crimes at Nuremberg said George W. Bush should be tried for war crimes along with Saddam Hussein for starting aggressive wars—Saddam for his 1990 attack on Kuwait and Bush for his 2003 invasion of Iraq.





Critics point out that the United Nations Charter, ratified by the U.S., prohibits members from using force against fellow members except against imminent attack or pursuant to an explicit Security Council authorisation. But in fact, all these are fabricated stories by American administration to dictate other sovereign and independent nations of the world and to intrude in other people's affairs or business; interfere unwantedly to show its supremacy self-importantly.





A professor of international law asserted there was no authorisation from the UN Security Council which made the invasion a crime against the peace. However, U.S. defenders with full force argue there was such an authorisation according to UN Security Council Resolution 1441. The U.S. has also supported Kosovo's independence even though it is strictly written in UN Security Council Resolution 1244 that Kosovo cannot be independent and it is stated as a Serbian province. However, the International Court of Justice ruled the declaration of independence was legal because the Security Council Resolution didn't specify the final status of Kosovo. The U.S. has actively supported and pressured other countries to recognise Kosovo's independence.





Some political scientists maintained that setting economic interdependence as a foreign policy goal may have exposed the United States to manipulation. As a result, the U.S. trading partners gained an ability to influence the U.S. foreign policy decision-making process by manipulating, for example, the currency exchange rate, or restricting the flow of goods and raw materials. In addition, more than 40% of the U.S. foreign debt is currently owned by the big institutional investors from overseas, who continue to accumulate the Treasury bonds.





We may easily paint the U.S. as evil throughout the Middle East, South America and elsewhere of the world. As a result of faulty policy and lackluster public relations, the U.S. has a severe image problem in the Middle East and all-over the world, according to Anthony Cordesman.





Analyst Jessica Tuchman Mathews writes that it appears too much of the Arab world that the United States went to war in Iraq for oil, regardless of the accuracy of that motive. In a 2007 poll by BBC News asking which countries are seen as having a "negative influence in the world," the survey found that Israel, Iran, United States and North Korea had the most negative influence, while nations such as Canada, Japan and those in the European Union had the most positive influence. The U.S. has been accused by some U.N. officials of condoning actions by Israel against Palestinians.





One estimate is that the second Iraq War along with the so-called War on Terror cost US$551 billion, or US$597 billion in 2009 dollars. Boston University professor Andrew Bacevich has criticised American profligacy and squandering its wealth.





Critic Robert McMahon thinks Congress has been excluded from foreign policy decision making, and that this is detrimental. Other writers suggest a need for greater Congressional participation. Jim Webb, former Democratic senator from Virginia and former Secretary of the Navy in the Reagan administration, believes that Congress has an ever-decreasing role in U.S. foreign policy making. September 11, 2001 precipitated this change, where "powers quickly shifted quickly to the Presidency as the call went up for centralized decision making in a traumatised nation where, quick, decisive action was considered necessary.It was considered politically dangerous and even unpatriotic to question this shift, lest one be accused of impeding national safety during a time of war."





Since that time, Webb thinks Congress has become largely irrelevant in shaping and executing of U.S. foreign policy. He cites the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA), the U.S.-Afghanistan Strategic Partnership Agreement, and the 2011 military intervention in Libya as examples of growing legislative irrelevance. Regarding the SFA, Congress was not consulted in any meaningful way. Once the document was finalised, Congress was not given the opportunity to debate the merits of the agreement, which was specifically designed to shape the structure of Americans long-term relations in the Middle East and other parts of the world.





Congress did not debate or vote on this agreement, which set U.S. policy toward an unstable regime in an unstable region of the world.





“It is difficult to understand how any international agreement negotiated, signed, and authored only by American executive branch of government can be construed as legally binding in America’s constitutional system," Webb argues. Finally, he identifies the U.S. intervention in Libya as a troubling historical precedent."The issue in play in Libya was not simply whether the president should ask Congress for a declaration of war. Nor was it wholly about whether Obama violated the edicts of the War Powers Act, which in this writer's view he clearly did. The issue that remains to be resolved is whether a president can unilaterally begin, and continue, a military campaign for reasons that he alone defines as meeting the demanding standards of a so-called vital national interest worth of so-called risking American lives and expending billions of dollars of taxpayer money. When the military campaign lasted months, President Barack Obama did not seek approval of Congress to continue military activity.





America’s former director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Gregory S. Newbold commented that, "There's a broad naïvete in the political class about America's obligations in foreign policy issues, and scary simplicity about the effects that employing American military power can achieve".





Some commentators have thought the United States became arrogant, particularly after its victory in World War II. Critics such as Andrew Bacevich call on America to have a foreign policy "rooted in humility and realism." Foreign policy experts such as Zbigniew Brzezinski counsel a policy of self-restraint and not pressing every advantage, and listening to other nations. A government official called the U.S. policy in Iran "arrogant and stupid," according to one report.





Critics point to a list of countries or regions where continuing foreign policy problems. These areas include South America, including Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Brazil. There are difficulties with Central American nations, such as, Honduras. Iraq has continuing troubles.Iran, as well, presents problems with nuclear proliferation. Policy towards Russia remains uncertain. China also presents a challenge. There are difficulties in other regions too. In addition, there are problems not confined to particular regions, but regarding new technologies. Cyberspace is a constantly changing technological area with foreign policy repercussions.





Donald Trump, USA’s Presidenthas now stood only a fraction to the left of Genghis Khan. A genuine, true-blue, stars-and-stripe, hard-nosed, Johnny-get-your-gun, right-wing hoodlum, and then look no further. But Donald Trump is definitely is a Bolton’s kind of guy. Columnist Richard Cohen has said, “Trump is unloved in his own house. A figure of ridicule, a theatrical creation, he is almost sympathetic. He was told by the greedy and the outright stupid that he would make a swell president. The Liar's Paradox has spun out of control, with liars lying to a liar who believed the lie. What would that be called? Fox News, I think.”





The devils would not listen to the Scriptures. Seven decennia are on after the Second World War to meddle into the internal affairs of other nations by America and its administrations. Time has rife enough for their mighty power to diminish. Nature’s own punishment must befall on them to mend their misdeeds.





Once again, it is established beyond doubt that America is a varlet state. We must condemn this US action in Iran in the most abrasive language. The ICJ should prosecute Donald Trump and his mango-twigs for their scallywag act.





“To say a military tactic is legal, or even effective, is not to say it is wise or moral in every instance.”

Concisely, American foreign policy has been continuing self-importantly to disregard international norms since 1929, for about nine decades, everywhere across the world.





The people in general of the U.S. should raise their voices in a louder tone in unison to stop the American government to refrain it from doing more harm to people of all countries across the world. The American citizens should also consider that their own innumerable bright sons and daughters are being killed because of the sinful acts committed by their government(s).





The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs.



