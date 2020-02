China reported an outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 bird flu at a farm in Shaoyang city of the southern province of Hunan, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Saturday.





The case occurred on a farm with 7,850 chickens, 4,500 of which have died of the bird flu.





The authorities have culled 17,828 poultry following the outbreak. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Se Young Lee)





Courtesy: Thomson Reuters