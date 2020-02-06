Coronations outbreak: 563 deaths reported while 3,859 are in serious condition

26,302 patients were being quarantined for treatment (including 3,859 in serious condition). So far, 282,813 people have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. 186,354 are now under medical observation.





The following statement issued by the National Health Commission, China





On Feb 5, 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland as well as the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported 3,694 new cases of confirmed infections (including 2,987 in Hubei province), 5,328 new cases of suspected infections (including 3,230 in Hubei province), 640 new serious cases (including 564 in Hubei province), and 73 deaths (70 in Hubei province, 1 in Tianjin, 1 in Heilongjiang province and 1 in Guizhou province). 261 patients were released from hospitals after being cured, including 113 in Hubei province. 21,365 people who had had close contact with infected patients were freed from medical observation.













As of 24:00 on Feb 5, the National Health Commission had received 28,018 reports of confirmed cases and 563 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and in all 1,153 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 24,702 suspected cases. 26,302 patients were being quarantined for treatment (including 3,859 in serious condition). So far, 282,813 people have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. 186,354 are now under medical observation.





As of 24:00 on Feb 5, 42 confirmed infections had been reported in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan province: 21 in Hong Kong (1 death), 10 in Macao and 11 in Taiwan.