Do not fall into fake news trap over COVID-19

In battling the epidemic, the Chinese government has adopted the most comprehensive and stringent prevention measures. The country has initiated first-level response.





The Following Press Release issued by the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka





Recently, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka noticed that some fake videos of “China kills Covind-19 infected” circulating on social media, which were completely inconsistent with the facts and full of hatred, annihilation of human nature, severely challenging human bottom line and maliciously attack on China. We strongly condemn this.













In battling the epidemic, the Chinese government has adopted the most comprehensive and stringent prevention measures. The country has initiated first-level response. More than 11,000 medical professionals across the country have been assembled and sent to help Hubei Province, the epicenter. Two new specialist hospitals, Huoshengshan Hospital and Leishengshan Hospital were built and opened in 10 days. We has mobilized various materials throughout the country to assist Hubei, 10 billion US dollars budget for epidemic prevention and control at all levels of the country have been arranged. Many measures go far beyond the relevant requirements of the International Health Regulations, which fully reflects the Chinese government's highest responsible attitude towards people's lives and health, as well as the global public health security.





The World Health Organization highly appraised China's response, and has repeatedly called for opposition to false misinformation and rumors. It is hoped that all walks of life in Sri Lanka will not spread rumors, believe rumors or panic, and support China and the international community in fighting the current epidemic.



