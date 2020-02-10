Header Ads

Oscars 2020: Winners

South Korean film 'Parasite' wins four Oscars, but who were the other big winners from the 92nd Academy Awards?

Oscars 2020, or the 92nd Academy Awards, was held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. The presentation ceremony of the coveted Oscars kicked off with a musical medley by Janelle Monae and Billy Porter including dancing Jokers and the Mister Rogers theme song in a nod to the biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.


From Best Film to Best Sound Mixing, here is a list of all the nominations in key categories and the winners.

BEST PICTURE

 Parasite (WINNER)

 Ford v Ferrari

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Little Women

 Marriage Story

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

 Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)

 Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

 Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Adam Driver, Marriage Story

 Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

 Brad Pitt, Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (WINNER)

 Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

 Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

 Al Pacino, The Irishman

 Joe Pesci, The Irishman

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

 Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

 Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

 Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

 Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

 Charlize Theron, Bombshell

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

 Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)

 Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

 Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

 Florence Pugh, Little Women

 Margot Robbie, Bombshell

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

 Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

 I Lost My Body

 Klaus

 Missing Link

CINEMATOGRAPHY

 1917 (WINNER)

 The Irishman

 Joker

 The Lighthouse

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

COSTUME DESIGN

 Little Women (WINNER)

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

DIRECTING

 Parasite (WINNER)

 The Irishman

 Joker

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

 American Factory (WINNER)

 The Cave

 The Edge of Democracy

 For Sama

 Honeyland

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

 Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) (WINNER)

 In the Absence

 Life Overtakes Me

 St. Louis Superman

 Walk Run Cha-Cha

FILM EDITING

 Ford v Ferrari (WINNER)

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Parasite

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

 Parasite (WINNER)

 Corpus Christi

 Honeyland

 Les Misérables

 Pain and Glory

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

 Bombshell (WINNER)

 Joker

 Judy

 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

 1917

ORIGINAL SCORE

 Joker (WINNER)

 Little Women

 Marriage Story

 1917

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ORIGINAL SONG

 "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman (WINNER)

 "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4

 "I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough

 "Into The Unknown," Frozen II

 "Stand Up," Harriet

PRODUCTION DESIGN

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (WINNER)

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 1917

 Parasite

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

 Hair Love (WINNER)

 Dcera (Daughter)

 Kitbull

 Memorable

 Sister

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

 The Neighbors' Window (WINNER)

 Brotherhood

 Nefta Football Club

 Saria

 A Sister

SOUND EDITING

 Ford v Ferrari (WINNER)

 Joker

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

 1917 (WINNER)

 Ad Astra

 Ford v Ferrari

 Joker

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

VISUAL EFFECTS

 1917 (WINNER)

 Avengers: Endgame

 The Irishman

 The Lion King

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

 Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)

 The Irishman

 Joker

 Little Women

 The Two Popes

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

 Parasite (WINNER)

 Knives Out

 Marriage Story

 1917

 Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

