Sri Lanka: Colombage appointed DG of Defence Think Tank

Admiral Professor Jayanath Colombage has been appointed as the Director General of the Institute of National Security Studies of Sri Lanka.Colombage received his appointment from Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne at the Ministry yesterday (10).Since he is an expert on international relations, he was also appointed as the Additional Secretary to the President for Foreign Relations recently.Colombage was the 18th Navy Commander who served for 36 years. He authored the renowned book titled 'Asymmetric Warfare at Sea; the case of Sri Lanka.'