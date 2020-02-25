Sri Lanka: Court re-issues notice on ex-Navy Commander playing hide and seek

The notice re-issued on Admiral Karannagoda is returnable on March 20. This case is to be next called before the High Court Trial-at-Bar on that day.









Karannagoda on the right with alleged corrupted looter Nimal Perara. Perera has been implicated in the controversial Airbus-SriLankan scandal with revelations being made in court that a sum of US$ 800,000 was transferred from the account maintained by former SriLankan Airlines, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kapila Chandrasena’s wife, Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayaka to an account owned by Sabre Vision Ltd.

The other 14 accused indicted in respect of the disappearance of 11 youth, from Colombo in the year 2009, were present in Court.





The Criminal Investigation Department informed the Court that Admiral Karannagoda could not be found at his residence to serve notice.





Anil Silva President’s Counsel appeared with Anuja Premaratne President’s Counsel for the accused.





The Additional Solicitor General, Sarath Jayamanna President’s Counsel appeared for the Attorney General.





The High Court Trial-at-Bar comprised, Champa Janaki Rajaratne, Amal Ranaraja and Navaratne Marasinghe.