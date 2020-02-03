Sri Lanka: ex-Sri Lankan Air Boss and his wife to be arrested

The Attorney General department has requested the CID to arrest former Sri Lankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena and his wife Priyanka Neomali Wijenayake for their alleged massive corruption on airbus deal in 2013.













The Attorney General has instructed the court to obtain a warrant for this.





The announcement was made following an investigation into alleged financial irregularities in Sri Lankan airline.





Kapila studied at the Royal College of Colombo, and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Melbourne.