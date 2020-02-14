Sri Lanka: Indigenous medico discovers drug to eliminate coronavirus!

The drug has been released to the market for as low as US$ 0.28

Ayurvedic doctors in Sri Lanka have discovered a drug to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, a local newspaper has reported. The drug has been released to the market for as low as Rs. 50.00 ( US$ 0.28).









Surprisingly, a bracelet made out of drug is now selling in the local market. Those who are wearing it will prevent from the novel coronavirus, the product introduction on the cover asserted.





No official statement from the government or health authority to reaffirm the validity of the product.







