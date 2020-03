An Open Letter to World Health Organization

We know beside the deep river or ocean created by that power-house for people’s pitiless death throughout the world using its biological weapon putting the guns on the shoulders of other countries, people would walk on and on, while the flowers at our feet and the birds up above argued so sweetly on reciprocal love, we want to lean on their shoulders. Shall we ever forget at the Grand Opera when music poured out of each wonderful star at their call? Diamonds and pearls, they hung dazzling down over each silver and golden silk gown, but people are fair as a garden in flower as slender and tall as the great Eiffel Tower. They would soon be the sun on one arm and the moon on the other. The sea it was blue and the grass it was green. Every star rattled a round tambourine ten thousand miles deep in a pit there the dead people lay: But they frowned like a thunder and then they go away.