COVID-19 in Sri Lanka: 21 confirmed cases

Three more COVID-19 (Coronavirus) patients have been identified, Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe confirmed a short while ago.













The latest confirmed cases are a 13-year-old girl, a 50-year-old male and a 37-year-old female.





The latest cases bring the number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 21, excluding the Chinese woman who was discharged after being cured.





Meanwhile, a Task Force to control the spread of the coronavirus was today put into operation under Western Province Governor Dr Seetha Arambepola today.





The Task Force could be reached by dialling 117 and will be operational from 1090, Sri Jayawardenapura Rajagiriya, the Ministry of Public Administration said.





The Ministry also has sent out a circular to government institutions and district secretaries on the arrangements to be followed to contain the spread of the virus.





Accordingly, all District Secretaries have been instructed to set up a centre to report information about activities related to the control of the spread of the virus. They are due to get the support of the police as well.





The civil security committees are to be activated to co-ordinate operations.







