COVID-19 in Sri Lanka: Schools to close until April 20

Hotlines introduced to provide info on Coronavirus





The Education Ministry has decided to close down all Government schools in the island from tomorrow (March 13) until April 20 as part of efforts to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.





Education Minister Dallas Alahapperuma announced this at a media briefing a short while ago.













The minister stated that authorities had decided that the first term school vacation would commence early from tomorrow. All end of term school exams has also been cancelled owing to the decision to start the school vacation early.





Earlier today, the Education Ministry announced that all school educational tours will be suspended until further notice.





Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has introduced hotlines today in order to provide verified information on Coronavirus - COVID 19 to the public in view of false information being shared via social media sites over the spread of the virus in the country.





Accordingly, the common public can get information on the virus that has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) by dialling the numbers of 0710107107 and 0113071073 at the Ministry.





Earlier, the police have urged the public not to be misled by false information being spread via social media regarding the spread of the Coronavirus in the country and have warned that those engaged in spreading such information will face legal action.



