First Lankan infected with COVID-19 within the country found

A Sri Lankan tour guide confirmed to be having Coronavirus has been admitted to the IDH hospital, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniaarachchi said today.





He was a tour guide assisting Italian tourists.





He is the first Sri Lankan to be infected with Coronavirus within the country.





Earlier a Chinese tourist was confirmed being affected with the virus. However, after treatment, she left the country.





A visualization of the SARS virus. It is a type of coronavirus and displays the coronavirus' signature crownlike appearance under a microscope. - 3D4MEDICAL/3D4MEDICAL



