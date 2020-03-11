Header Ads

First Lankan infected with COVID-19 within the country found

March 11, 2020 , ,
A Sri Lankan tour guide confirmed to be having Coronavirus has been admitted to the IDH hospital, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniaarachchi said today.

He was a tour guide assisting Italian tourists.

He is the first Sri Lankan to be infected with Coronavirus within the country.

Earlier a Chinese tourist was confirmed being affected with the virus. However, after treatment, she left the country.

