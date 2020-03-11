Header Ads

> Is Sri Lanka Losing control its battle against Covid-19?

Is Sri Lanka Losing control its battle against Covid-19?

March 11, 2020 , ,
The entire quarantine process against COVID-19 in Sri Lanka is in a stalemate, reliable sources say. According to the videos posted on social media by those who arrival the Island from South Korea revealed the bitter truth.

Facilities to quarantine against COVID-19 in Sri Lanka
Meanwhile, A Sri Lankan tour guide confirmed to be having Coronavirus has been admitted to the IDH hospital, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniaarachchi said today.

He was a tour guide assisting Italian tourists.

He is the first Sri Lankan to be infected with Coronavirus within the country.

Some of the videos posted on social media are below




