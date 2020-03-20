Sri Lanka: Govt decides to lockdown the island till Monday

Government of Sri Lankan has taken deistic measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, covid-19. Therefore Island wide curfew will be imposed from 6PM local time today until 6am on Monday.













Meanwhile, a number of confirmed COVID019 infected Sri Lankans increased to 65, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health has noted in a statement.

Nearly 220,000 people have now been confirmed with the coronavirus globally, of which at least 84,000 have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 8,800 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the US.



