Warmer weather mitigates spread of COVID-19? Not Sure

You've probably heard the rumour that the novel coronavirus won't spread as quickly or possibly even stop spreading all together once temperatures warm with the changing seasons.





Is there any truth to that? There are many unknown factors with COVID-19, and this is one of them. It's even a frequently asked question on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.













The answer from the CDC:





"It is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. At this time, it is not known whether the spread of COVID-19 will decrease when weather becomes warmer. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing."





Nearly 200,000 cases were reported globally, as of March 18. This includes countries across the southern hemisphere, which is just switched from the summer to fall season. For instance, Australia has more than 500 cases as of March 19.





Australia experienced its warmest December on record in 2019. One month later, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Australia. Temperature readings in January were as high as 120 degrees in some parts of the country.





In Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, there are at least 200 cases of the coronavirus. Hamilton County reported its first case of the virus March 19, a day when temperatures topped out close to 10 degrees above normal.





The warmer than normal weather looks to stick around for a little while longer, too. The Climate Prediction Center favours the warmer than normal temperatures lasting across the Ohio Valley for the next two weeks.





NOAA's Climate Prediction Center