What is behind the Coronavirus?

Virology Scientists further state humans have not yet developed ante-bodies that can fight infections of this virus. Besides, the virus is neither live nor dead, but “hijacks all the machinery of a living cell in order to survive.”





by Victor Cherubim





There have been so many theories and postulations since the outbreak of the virus first noted in Wuhan, in the Hubei Province of China, since December 2019, that the virus has since gone viral worldwide.









We were told that animals are behind the crossover of the Coronavirus to humans, but similar viruses like the SARS and MERS have been making people sneeze and cough for eons.





Corona viruses get their name from their shape. These viruses are round. Scientists state that under a microscope they are surrounded by a halo of sticky proteins. They look like a crown or the corona of the Sun. Scientists at Salt Lake City, Utah, USA maintain it is less about genetics and more about the way it appears under a microscope, with infections latching on to proteins which sit on the outside of lung cells with ability to damage lungs.





Virology Scientists further state humans have not yet developed ante-bodies that can fight infections of this virus. Besides, the virus is neither live nor dead, but “hijacks all the machinery of a living cell in order to survive.”





Latest Share Trading Wipeout on world’s financial markets





The main alarm is the impact on the economic and social life of people. Trading in stocks and shares have tumbled in the last few days, with panic selling and meltdown buying.





The biggest myth, misinformation and/or hypochondria, by calling names is being debunked. Yet it cannot be denied, that behind all this scare mongering is fear and mainly ignorance of the disease.





At first, the extent of the anxiety was discounted but with more introspection the World Health Organisation and governments around the world are treating this seriously. The Government, the NHS in UK, security services are treating this epidemic on high alert and have now escalated by opening a “War Office” with regular “Cobra Cabinet meetings” to contain this infection, without causing over panic.





What is happening now?





Besides, China restricting outward travel by their citizens and taking all necessary health precautionary measures, we are informed 22 airlines have put a travel ban on people from China travelling on their aircraft. 40 airlines have stopped operations from China. Russia, Mongolia and Nepal have closed their borders with the strictest of controls from China.





But no such panic button has been set off in UK at present. No automatic closure of schools, or aircraft arrivals from contaminated areas, or even public mobility in towns, cities and countryside, is in the offing. Workplaces and the High Street has not been shut, but people are advised to work from home if required by their employers or stay at home if they are in any way unwell.





What ways to control this virus?





1. Travel Ban or Quarantine

(a) The Saudi Government, for instance, has decided to suspend issuing visas

for Muslims seeking to visit the Holy Cities of Mecca and Medina for Ramadan which begins at the end of April 2020 and perhaps, extend it to Haj pilgrimage in May.

(b) The Japanese Government is contemplating if the epidemic becomes a pandemic to postpone the Olympic Games to be held in Japan this summer.

2. UK is planning four plan strategies to control the Coronavirus.

(a) Containment

(b) Delay the outcome

(c) Funding more research for an early vaccine

(d) Mitigate

A measured approach with immediate Call Centre Health Advice “111 Help Line”,

hand hygiene request to the public to regularly wash hands with soap and water

after travel, incubation in delegated hospitals, and the prospect of recalling

retired medical professionals, doctors and nurses, back to work is contemplated,

3. Long Term rethink

With the increasing reliance on “Globalisation” v. “Privatisation” and the changes

which have taken place with modern ways of travel, trading and communication, governments around the world may be looking at alternative ways of control?





Can we see more restrictions imposed, not unilaterally but in coordination among

The World Powers and bodies, to impose stringent health restrictions and the like?





We note that ways to mitigate the aftereffects of Trade Wars are being looked at afresh.





Can we expect a slow down of outsourcing, of supply chain outsourcing or even a correction of trading patterns of demand and supply and a period of restraint?





There is always a control mechanism or a correction, which creates a slowdown in the months and years ahead after an unforeseen or an unexpected downturn in history?





Can we wait for it in due time, or will we be forced into it?