Covid-19: Never Underestimate the Arrogance and Stupidity of Humans

Viruses are a natural phenomenon and there are many viruses existing in nature. However when countries spend huge amounts of money to engineer viruses with the mala fide intent to attack life we have a big problem on our hands.













America, China, Russia, France, UK and Israel have significant biological warfare weapons and they have enough stockpiles of these viruses to wipe out all human life thousand times over.





SARS (2002) and MERS (2012) epidemics were viruses that escaped BSLs (Bio Safety labs ) in China.





How do the viruses escape a high-security lab?





Every country that designs a biological weapon also works on vaccines and treatment protocols to protect their own population. Unfortunately, they have to make the biological weapon first and then can they begin development of vaccines and treatments.





The solution requires conducting of trials on human volunteers or detainees, by deliberately infecting test subjects and detaining them in quarantine. Repeated trials and observations then take place in evolving lines of effective treatments and vaccines. In such cases the test subjects either dies or heals.





The most advanced producer of biological weapons is America. It alone has spent US$120 billion employing approx. 12,400 full time 'life scientists' (death scientists) to develop biological weapons.





It seems China has been very clever in acquiring and stealing much of the knowhow and viruses, but not so clever and experienced in managing the development of biological weapons and their handling.





Though the SARS (2002) and MERS (2012) viruses were originally American products, the COVD-19 is a Chinese modification to the SARS virus, they all leaked out by China, because of their incompetence or excessive cleverness.





The epicentre of the infections of COVD-19, was Wuhan





The Wuhan Institute of Virology is China's first level-4, Bio Safety lab (BSL-4) currently working on creating most dangerous strains of viruses.





In 2015 Wuhan Institute of Virology published a report of successfully combining a bat coronavirus with a SARS virus to grow in mice. The hybrid virus was able to infect human cells.





It is now certain that due to Chinese actions or inaction, infected person/s were allowed to mix with the general public, carrying the dangerous virus within them. Each infected person in turn infecting large number of people in Wuhan and then all of the world (199 countries).





In early November of 2019, doctors noticed that they were dealing with something new which were what we now know as Coronavirus, COVID-19. When Dr. Li Wenliang the first doctor to inform fellow doctors about a possible outbreak of an illness that resembled severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Wuhan, China, he was promptly arrested along with seven other doctors and charged with anti national activities.





Dr. Li Wenliang has since died from COVID-19 Coronavirus infection on 07 Feb 2020, but after revealing shocking truth about a cover up.





As the number of cases grew, the growing epidemic came to the attention of Chinese central leadership in Beijing. Beijing as is often the case with totalitarian regimes, instead of going public on the screw up and impending disaster, chose to do otherwise. They clamped down on all testing, reporting or information sharing on the subject. All investigations were ordered to be suspended, all records and samples were mandated to be destroyed or to be sent to Beijing.





To this blunder the communist party of China and their scientists made an even greater blunder. Overestimating their public relations skills and global perception management capabilities China began to spin lies and tried to cover up the disaster.





When the rate of infections grew alarmingly and the world began to take notice, China became even more deceptive, lied and misled the world. Shockingly WHO's (World Health Organisation) Director General Tedros and his leadership team, were found severely wanting in their understanding and sharing of the danger to all humanity. This is attributed by many to Tedros's proximity, and hence favouritism towards China.





The Chinese government on 06 Jan 2020 declared through China Daily that the virus could not travel from human to human. Tedros and team simply lapped up what was dished out them.





China not only lied but has become aggressive in condemning countries that sought to put in place travel restrictions on people coming from China, calling them racist.





Meanwhile Chinese government took a two pronged approach. Lockdown of Wuhan and secondly spinning the story of the origin of the virus from Wuhan seafood market (where live animals are sold) and not from Wuhan Institute of Virology just a few hundred metres from the market. Claiming the virus was a natural strain that mutated from live animals to humans so as to deflect the focus away from a biological weapons program that was either stupidly or over-smartly handled. That is why, suddenly dozens of video clips of Chinese eating live bats, rats etc. suddenly appeared in the media.





Since then evidence has emerged that China has lied on every count. Now driven by political and economic compulsions there is no reason to believe Chinese reports that the infections have been contained.





From the time the infections surfaced in Wuhan and complete lockdown implemented on 23 Jan 2020, approximately 5 million residents had already travelled outside of Wuhan (The Chinese new year began on Jan 25th 2020).





By some estimates, China has on date possibly several hundreds of thousands if not millions of infected people roaming around the country and the numbers growing exponentially, but not being reported.





Then why does China continue to lie?





If China accepts blame, then that will mean the end of Communist Party of China and its dream of Chinese world domination. It has no option but to continue to lie and mislead.





However in deceiving the world, China has unleashed forces of destruction that will possibly claim an estimated 65 to 100 million lives across the world. WHO itself says the fatalities will be in the millions.over next two to three years.





From 22 Jan 2020 till date (7 weeks) here is the toll 785,686 infected cases recorded, 203,395 cases tackled and 37,810 occurrences of death (19%) of closed cases, of those under treatment 5% are considered serious.





The tragedy of humanity is our understanding always trails reality. Millions of people will die before governments and the public will act responsibly and appropriately to safeguard themselves





Suspicion arises of China's deliberate release of the COVD-19 Coronavirus because of a number of actions and incidents.





For example in Feb 2020 the the Wuhan Institute of Virology applied for a patent in China for the use of Remdesivir, an experimental drug owned by Gilead Sciences which inhibits the virus in vitro





Is it not a great coincidence, that the very Wuhan institute of virology from which the Chinese virus leaked out is now applying for patents for inhibiting or curing the ailment?





In our arrogance, we underestimate the stupidity of us, humans, and the power of nature.



