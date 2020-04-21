No evidence that cats pose risk to humans: Dr. Kumaratunga

The economic repercussions of this pandemic will be immense. We must learn from this situation and move on with a renewed resolve to approach our lives differently.





by Pavani Jayasinghe Munagamage





On 5 April, it was reported by the Bronx Zoo in New York that one of its tigers, Nadia, a four-year-old Malayan tiger, had tested positive for the worldwide novel coronavirus. As this news report went viral on the internet, more and more people began to repeatedly question whether this newfound disease in animals has a chance of spreading to more of the same species or even humans, creating an internet cluster.





Dr Vim Kumaratunga



To gain a better understanding, a Colombo based weekly newspaper, the Sunday Morning, contacted advanced practitioner in veterinary ophthalmology Dr. Vim Kumaratunga to clarify some questions regarding this matter.





Below are excerpts of the interview:





Q: In your opinion, does the tiger that has now contracted Covid-19 mean indoor pets/street cats are able to transmit this virus to its owners?





This particular tiger and the other large cats at the Bronx Zoo that have apparently displayed respiratory signs and apparently tested positive for Covid-19 will not pose a threat to pets or humans outside the zoo as they are contained within the zoo, which is closed to members of the public, as are all zoos worldwide currently.





More detailed information regarding the type of testing that was carried out or the types of samples obtained (i.e. whether it was blood or swab samples of respiratory secretions or tissue samples directly, etc.) have not yet been released by the Bronx Zoo. It is likely that PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing was conducted considering the fact that the zoo has openly announced the positive results.





SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) is still poorly understood. Scientists are doing their best to discern this virus’ mode of transmission and conduct further research into animal vectors. It is highly likely that the virus did originate in a zoonotic fashion (animal-to-human transmission). However, these zoo-based large cats and any pet cats or dogs (very few reported cases) that have so far tested positive for Covid-19 have come into contact with a human who was positive for Covid-19. So in these cases, this is a potential human-to-animal transmission (rather than the other way around). However, there is no definitive confirmation of this as yet and the animals have either shown no symptoms/clinical signs or have recovered from mild clinical signs with basic supportive care, as per the reports.





There is absolutely no evidence that pet cats pose any risk to humans at present. It is of paramount importance not to sensationalise these few, rare cases reported in the media. We do not have enough evidence to base any of these allegations on.





Many animals are susceptible to different strains and types of coronavirus. However, the coronavirus family of viruses is large and because domestic cats can be affected by coronaviruses which cause Feline Infectious Peritonitis and Feline Enteritis (these viruses are globally prevalent and have affected cats for decades with not a single reported case of these viruses ever affecting humans in any way), this does not automatically translate to the fact that domestic cats or other cat species can be affected by Covid-19.





Q: Since the release of this report, are there any precautions you would like to recommend to pet cat owners in Sri Lanka?





There is currently no evidence that pets can transmit Covid-19 to their owners/humans. However, the following precautions are worth considering:





For normal households with no members currently affected by the virus/with no apparent clinical signs, normal precautions of hand washing and hygiene should be followed. You do not have to avoid contact with your pets

If you are a person with potential Covid-19 symptoms or have tested positive for this virus, then avoid contact with your pets or wear gloves and a mask when handling any animals, and wash your hands thoroughly for a minimum of 20-30 seconds with soap and water after any interaction with an animal

If you are a person who has a compromised immune system (elderly/infirm, on immune compromising drugs, has a history of respiratory disease or asthma, has diabetes, etc.), then avoid contact with animals and ask a friend or family member to help you care for your pet where possible

There is no evidence of pets carrying the virus on their fur (fomite transfer), so please do not try to wash or disinfect your pet. Dettol and other chemical antiseptic solutions are highly toxic to cats and may result in the death of your pet. Washing animals in potentially caustic disinfectants is highly distressing for the animal and unnecessarily cruel. Do not do this!

Do not force cats that are used to roaming freely to stay indoors. This is highly distressing for cats that are territorial and enjoy freedom during normal times. This could precipitate a multitude of other health problems for your cat such as stress-related lower urinary tract disease (cystitis is often triggered by stress in cats) or result in normally handleable, friendly, and docile pets becoming more aggressive or feeling threatened. There is no evidence that keeping pets confined or indoors will minimise the risk of disease transmission in any way, when there are no current reports of animal-to-human transmission. The recent report by BBC has been highly condemned by the veterinary and animal welfare community and was not based on any solid scientific facts. (See: https://icatcare.org/covid-19-dont-start-keeping-your-cats-indoors/)

Q: What is your personal opinion on the pandemic?





It is a very difficult time for many of us. Yet, like all things in life, it can also provide the opportunity to learn and grow. I am fascinated by this virus and as a veterinary ophthalmologist, I would particularly like to research the ophthalmic transmission and implications of Covid-19. Global One Health initiatives, which bring medical, veterinary, and scientific groups together in a joint effort, are more crucial at times like these than ever before.





As a vet, this pandemic has hit our profession hard in the same way it has devastated many others. Here in the UK, many vets have lost their jobs or been furloughed. Those of us still required to carry out our duties are working harder than ever in many instances. There is a lot of misinformation and as vets who are also trained in epidemiology and public health, we feel it is our duty to not only care for sick animals, but also to help keep the public informed.





In Sri Lanka, the veterinary profession is often ignored and treated with disrespect. At times like these, please remember to be grateful to your local vets and the service they are selflessly offering.





We do not yet know enough about this virus to make any detailed comments or statements. Bristol University, through the UNCOVER (See: http://www.bristol.ac.uk/news/2020/april/ebi-coronavirus.html) where I currently work, is one of the many institutions worldwide working tirelessly to shed more light on the questions that still need answering. What we suspect is that this virus, like MERS and SARS previously, may have originated in a wild animal and through another animal vector come into contact with humans.





Many assumptions are being made about wild bats. In some countries, bats are being brutally culled. This could pose huge risks to our global ecosystem which is already hugely damaged. Bats are the only mammals that fly and have migratory patterns; they are vital for the pollination of many trees and plants and are intricately woven into the fabric of many natural environments. It is vital that in countries like Sri Lanka, these kinds of rash steps without any scientific basis should not be taken. Mass culling of species of wild animals is also incredibly ineffective.





The other wild animal that has been brought into the limelight is the pangolin. There is some evidence that the pangolin could potentially have acted as an intermediate host for Covid-19. However, this evidence is currently conflicting for many scientific reasons. The pangolin has been frequently listed as the world’s most illegally trafficked animal. Traditional East Asian medicines use pangolin scales for all sorts of quack remedies; pangolin scales contain keratin like our hair and nails, and these scales have zero medicinal value. Pangolin meat is also eaten in many Asian countries as a delicacy.





The Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) is found in Sri Lanka and on several occasions, large illegal shipments of pangolin scales and meat have been confiscated by the (Sri Lanka) Customs and Wildlife (Conservation) Department in the past. It is vital for this poor creature’s existence that these loose connections between Covid-19 and the pangolin are not used as an excuse to cull them or traffic them further. If anything, they must be protected further.





This entire pandemic has brought to light our unnatural, invasive, destructive, and abusive relationship with our natural world and the wildlife that inhabit it. Wet markets trading illegal wildlife produce and bushmeat have been brought into question and shut down by international governments. This needs to be a permanent closure of these horrible markets where hygiene is often incredibly poor and people are in far too close proximity to each other and wild animals.





The economic repercussions of this pandemic will be immense. We must learn from this situation and move on with a renewed resolve to approach our lives differently. Whatever the losses and negatives of a catastrophe of this scale, if we learn nothing from it and do not modify our actions in the future, then that will be the biggest crime of all.





War, weaponry, and human might will not overcome this virus, but science, education, and people coming together as a global collective to do their part will. It is important to be humbled by the power of nature and put our lives in perspective at a time like this.







