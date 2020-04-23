The Sun Will Shine Brighter Tomorrow

Let no one steal your shine because you are as bright as the sun. I shine in tears like the sun in April. Just look to the rainbow, you will see. Sun will shine till eternity.





by Anwar A. Khan





Coronavirus malady is a pandemic now across the world.





Hey, good morning! Rise and shine. As you open your eyes to greet the morning sun, I wish that you would be well and fine.













Good morning is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Many things have happened to change the course of our lives, but it has not shaken our faith.





O, my generation, I don’t know you! You hear the way the soul cries strung up in dwarf stars hear how the little heart sings covering the pub in leaden ink quiet. You die quietly and tomorrow, the sun will rise.





The earth is supported by the power of truth; it is the power of truth that makes the sun shine and the winds blow; indeed, all things rest upon truth.





Life is a mixture of sunshine and rain, teardrops and laughter, pleasure and pain. Just remember, there was never a cloud that the sun could not shine through.





Let father sun shines upon mother earth and sends out love and light to the embryos across the world. We are all children of the universe.





Gather your rosebuds while you may wish. Old time is still a-flying; and this same flower that smiles today, tomorrow will be dying. The glorious lamp of heaven, the sun, the higher he is a-getting, the sooner will his race be run, and nearer he is to setting.





That age is best which is the first, when youth and blood are warmer; but being spent, the worse, and worst, times still succeed the former. Then be not coy, but use your time, and while you may go marry; for having lost but once your prime, you may forever tarry.





Let us, though late, at last, my Aurelia, and loving lie in one devoted heart. Your watch may stand, my minutes’ fly post haste; no sound calls back the year that once is past. Then, sweetest Aurelia, let's no longer stay. True love, we know, precipitates delay. Away with doubts, all scruples hence remove! No man or woman, at one time, can be wise, and love.





I sing of brooks, of blossoms, birds, and bowers, of April, May, of June, and July… flowers. I sing of Maypoles, hock carts, wassails, wakes, of bridegrooms, brides, and of their bridal cakes. I write of youth, of love, and have access by these to sing of cleanly wantonness.





I sing of dews, of rains, and, piece by piece, of balm, of oil, of spice, and ambergris. I sing of times trans-shifting, and I write how roses first came red and lilies white. I write of groves, of twilights, and I sing the court of queen and of the fairy king. I write of hell; I sing and ever shall to have you…





I love you more than the sun, and the stars that I taught how to shine, you are mine, and you shine for me too. I love you yesterday, and today and tomorrow, I will say it again and again, I love you more....





Sometimes it looks like everything is falling apart and all you do is fail, but you have to stay strong. Night is always darkest before the dawn and your life is just the same. The hard times will pass. Everything will get better and the sun will shine brighter than ever.





Never had I seen the sun shine brighter, so many days seem so precious, my life so complete, and the feeling of my dreams being placed into the palms of my hands. Never had I until the day you touched my soul with your love.





Everyone wants to be the sun that lights up your life. But I would rather be your moon, so I can shine on you during your darkest hour when your sun is not around.





Remember tomorrow is another day to smile and shine...You can change someone’s world with your smile. Shine on.





To ensure a brighter future, let your inner light shine brightly each and every day. Your light is so much brighter than everyone else's, so let it shine through on the darkest days.





Live for today not for tomorrow. Be of good cheer, don't stress about sorrow. Rain will come, the sun will shine, remember above all your one of a kind!





Sometimes people come into your life unexpectedly and it's like the sun just shines brighter. There is always tomorrow to work a little harder, smile a little brighter, and have a little more hope that you will achieve your goals.





Another sun to shine. Another place of mine. If I could have my way, I would stay forever.





Be thankful for the morning light and the moonlight, for it reminds us that the beginning of everyday we are given the gift to shine bright but it is up to you to reflect from that gift and continue to shine through the darkness. Be the Sun and the Moon of your life.





The sky is not always blue, the sun does not always shine, and it is okay to fall apart sometimes.





Fair weather friends only want to come around when they need your sun to shine on their dark and gloomy days.





You may not be able to see the sun in your life right now, but that doesn't mean it's not up there. The clouds will not last forever. The sun will shine in your life once again. Just stay in faith People are like stained - glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light from within.





I have noticed that being with you, I smile more often, I anger a little less quickly, the sun shines a little brighter, and life is so much sweeter. For being with you takes me to a different place: a place called love.





The sun does not shine for a few trees and flowers, but for the wide world's joy. Even if the sun refused to shine, even if romance ran out of rhyme, you would still have my heart until the end of time.





Even when the sky comes falling. Even when the sun does not shine, I get faith in you and I so put your pretty little hand in mine.





Waiting for your love is like sun shine at night.





Although sometimes I know it seems impossible, there is no need in drowning in your sorrow. If things are as bad as they can be, you can be sure there will be a brighter tomorrow. But a brighter tomorrow does not in everybody’s life!





May the sun always shine on your windowpane; may a rainbow be certain to follow each rain; may the hand of a friend always be near you; may Aurelia fill my heart with gladness to cheer me.





May the sun shine, all day long, everything goes right, and nothing wrong. May those you love bring love back to you, and may all the wishes you wish come true!





Try smiling while your heart aches. Even laughing through the pain. For tomorrow is a brand new day. And the sun will rise again. In the hope of this, I am still living!





If the sun refuses to shine, I would still be loving you. When mountains crumble to the sea, it will still be you and me.





The sun challenges us to shine, the clouds remind us to move, the birds tell us we too can fly and the sky tells us that there is no limit to our dreams and goals.





When will the day come that our dignity will be fully restored, when the purpose of our lives will no longer be merely to survive until the sun rises tomorrow!





In the morning you will be alright. In the morning, the sun is going to shine. In the morning, no clouds in the sky. When it is dark in your life, just wait for the daylight.





May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be ever at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and the rain fall softly on your fields until we meet again.





Love is like the stars, shine in the sky. They give way to the light, and love gives to the heart. Love is like the sea, not visible end. Love is the sun; love does conquer.





My love for you is like none other. And I promise you tomorrow looks brighter.





The writer is an independent political observer based in Dhaka, Bangladesh who writes on politics, political and human-centred figures, current and international affairs.



