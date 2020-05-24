A seasoned voice in Sri Lankan Parliament

Gunawardena can be regarded as one of the respected political leaders and a person of integrity who deserves the respect and honour of the people of Sri Lanka. He is an eloquent speaker, always armed with thorough knowledge of the subject with facts and figures.





by C. Kuruppu





“One should associate with a noble person who is intelligent, wise, learned, virtuous and dutiful, just as the moon follows the path of stars ”

- The Dhammapada (SukhaVagga)





This verse from ‘The Dhammapada’ comes to mind whenever I see Minister Dinesh Gunawardena amidst the general public in his numerous political activities. Dinesh, known as the fearless son of the ‘Lion of Boralugoda’, cut his political teeth by entering Parliament on May 18, 1983, being elected a member of Parliament in the Maharagama by-election as the Leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna. Since then, the services rendered by Minister Gunawardena as a Member of Parliament being the voice of the people are too numerous to be elaborated in a short article like this.





History bears testimony to the great service rendered by him to the country, nation and religion during the last 37 years of his parliamentary life, always preserving the traditions and practices of the House. Today he holds the important Ministerial portfolios of Foreign Relations and Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations, contributing immensely to boost the country’s image at numerous events, dispelling many a myth created by unscrupulous elements.





In his long political career, Mr Gunawardena has held numerous positions such as the Cabinet portfolios of Transport, Environment, Urban Development, Water Supply and Drainage, Sacred Area Development, Foreign Affairs, Skills Development, and Employment and Labour Relations, dedicating himself fully to the task entrusted by respective governments. It is well known how he endeared himself to the electorate through his services in those capacities, very successfully devoting his time and overwhelming knowledge of the affairs of the country. He never abused his power or position for his own personal gain or benefits.





Mr Gunawardena, a distinguished Royalist, can truly be indentified as one of the most vociferous and yet truly honest Parliamentarians who graced our Legislature for the last three decades. Even his worst enemy will find it difficult to level an accusing finger at him as far as integrity, moral conduct, moral rectitude and decency is concerned.





In his distinguished political career, he represented the House of Parliament throughout from 1983 onwards, except during the period of government in 1994. I have had the opportunity to listen to his voice in Parliament from the day he first entered Parliament, always raising his voice for the electorate in particular, and the common good of the country in general, whenever the interests of the country were at stake.





Mr Gunawardena can be regarded as one of the respected political leaders and a person of integrity who deserves the respect and honour of the people of Sri Lanka. He is an eloquent speaker, always armed with thorough knowledge of the subject with facts and figures.





His greatest quality as a gentleman in politics is the sincerity with which he speaks, and all the speeches he has made in the House bear testimony to his multi-faceted personality characterised by the love and affection he has for the downtrodden masses. Like his father, he never tolerates injustice to anybody, and particularly when the integrity of the Motherland is at stake, he becomes the most vociferous speaker, the mighty warrior in the forefront, taking the cudgel against the powerful, whoever that might be. His kind of politics transcends ethnicity, religion, language, class/caste or any of the many identities which divide our people. The key qualities that his character embodies are a love for the country, the respect for people – including his political opponents, practical common sense, simplicity in dress and language, honesty, integrity, and above all, the value of the Rule of Law and Democracy.





When he was assigned the position of Chief Government Whip of Parliament in the Mahinda Rajapaksa government, he played a very significant role for the smooth and efficient functioning of Parliamentary democracy. He was responsible for maintaining discipline among Government Members of Parliament, playing the role of advisor to back-benchers on matters relating to parliamentary practice and procedure. He also functioned as the Leader of the House until the recent dissolution of Parliament in the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government, contributing his might in full measure as a key figure in the affairs of the Government and Parliament.





Mr Gunawardena, a progressive nationalist and patriotic populist Parliamentarian, following the footsteps of his father the late Philip Gunawardena (Father of the Socialist Movement in Sri Lanka) and his mother the late Kusuma Gunawardena, both Parliamentarians. His father was a national hero who brought colour and dignity to politics. Minister Dinesh had the opportunity and the benefit of learning from his father from his tender age. He hails from a great political family in Boralugoda, which was the seat of political giants of the day including his uncle the late Robert Gunawardena and aunt the late Vivienne Goonawardena (well-known Socialist icons). Influenced by these great personalities, he earned a wealth of political experience throughout his life which have always stood him in good stead.





He and his Mahajana Eksath Peramuna worked closely with Sirimavo Bandaranaike in the 1980s, and during the Presidential Elections of 1982 and 1988 he battled against the Government of J R Jayewardene. Being a longstanding close comrade and Parliamentary colleague of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa he has served in the Cabinets of both Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and Chandrika Kumaratunge in the last two decades.





In 2015, after the defeat of President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena’s balanced and mature style of politics helped him to bring most of the progressive parties in the country together and to build up a strong opposition in Parliament. He is considered a veteran on Parliamentary practices and procedures and Standing Orders of Parliament. He is known among his colleagues as a Parliamentarian who respects and treats alike both the government and the opposition benches. He served as Chairman of the Election Reforms Select Committee of Parliament under two governments and recommended the mixed election system for Sri Lanka which has been accepted virtually by all sections of the society. His experience ranges from trade unionism to Parliament, from opposition to government, and armed with such a vast experience, he speaks with authority, making his arguments with facts and figures.Possessed with a full grasp and understanding of current international affairs, he is a national democrat who is committed to a mixed economy and social welfare, and looks after students’, workers’ and trade union rights in general.





As Foreign Minister in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government, Minister Gunawardena’s recent speech at the Human Rights Council in Geneva on ‘Withdrawing from the Co-sponsorship of UNHRC Resolutions’ was the outcome of a historic decision taken on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka for which his name will go down in the annals of the history of Sri Lanka.





Mother Lanka is proud to have a son in the calibre of Dinesh Gunawardena among her many worthy sons and daughters who have all contributed their might to make what she is today. Long is the way she has to travel to achieve the ultimate goal of true prosperity, free from the shackles of external influence. It is the fervent hope of all Sri Lankans that minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who completes 37 years since entering Parliament this week, will walk a long way with Her in that journey.





(The writer is a former Librarian of Parliament, and Secretary to the Chief Government Whip of Parliament, and former Director (Documentation) of the Presidential Secretariat.)