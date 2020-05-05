A Tale Told in Hushed Whispers

This work presented in a unique style inspired me. Then it motivated me to talk about it.





by Pramod Kandanarachchi





Evinge Kathawa (Evin’s Story), Docudrama

Produced for Ministry of Women & Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development & Funded by Save the Children

Written & Directed by Chatura Jayathilleka

Produced by Creative Network





Children have a right to be protected from sexual abuse and assaults, exploitative sexual practices and pornographic performances and materials

- The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, Article 34





Six weeks under the Stay-at-Home order, instituted by our Governor Mike DeWine, exposed me (no, not to COVID-19, but) to an overabundance of movies, sitcoms, comedies and documentaries while performing office work, homework, cooking, treadmill, occasional walks in the park (yes, the lock-down is not taken seriously here in USA), snacks, frequent naps and more naps.













One docudrama written and directed by Chatura Jayathileka starring Chandani Senevirathna, Viraj Danushka, Santhusha Kumarasinghe and Lakshman Mandis drew my attention. This story is set in the southern coastal areas such as Koggala and Habaraduwa that are heavily dependent on tourism for their economic survival.





Chatura Jayathilleka has been creating meaningful art since early 1980s. He directed many episodes of the tele-drama Gahanu Lamai, gameshows and over 100 TV commercials in addition to be a critic, guest lecturer on Film & Art, writer and a presenter. His work always goes beyond entertainment and publicity utilizing an elevated art-form.

The objective of this docudrama is to highlight the adverse effects fallen on economically disadvantaged children in coastal areas of Sri Lanka where the tourism industry has become a primary livelihood for many. It is told through the eyes of Evin, an impressionable young adult who is unable to escape the sinister socio-economic forces shaping his destiny and Nisansala—his best friend who is a bright, intelligent and beautiful girl who is also unable to save her friend from the evil that is lurking like a virus hiding behind tourism.





My intentions of writing this review is not only to stress the importance of the message of this production but also to celebrate the artistic merit of Chatura’s work in spite of any constraints imposed upon him due to the very nature of this documentary that discusses a quite hush-hush theme.





The tale starts with an insightful theme song that sees life spreading a long way like the deep sea followed by commentary admiring the openness of the shore while acknowledging that the same clarity is not in some going on over there (credits to Music Director Asela Bandara Dissanayaka, sung by Yasavi Warsha Dissanayaka to the lyrics by Chatura Jayathilleka).





Evin and Nisansala meet on the beach where she gifts her newfound friend a novel, Gamperaliya, written by Sri Lanka’s most renowned author, Martin Wickremasinghe. The selection of Gamperaliya by Chatura is not a coincidence but symbolic since this novel tells a story of the disappearance of traditional village by the influence of modernization. One can only imagine how the author Martin Wickremasinghe would have felt if he saw the mega-impact the globalization had on his ancestral village Koggala.





The young duo, Viraj Danushka and Santhusha Kumarasinghe, show exceptional maturity in their acting in both joy and sorrow demonstrating that they have well understood the characters. Santhusha brings a fresh face with an inner strength while Viraj is a natural for the role.





Evin treasures immensely the gift from Nisansala, although, unfortunately, he or his mother has no idea that Gamperaliya, published in 1944 about 19th century Koggala, is in fact speaking to their lives, travails and destinies too. When shown the book, his mother Celestina played by Chandani Senevirathna, utters some home-truth worth keeping in mind when we pass judgement on their situation or offer proposals to solve their problems with cavalier attitudes.





“Who succeeded by reading books on this beach?”





Evin can only present a Conch to Nisansala. Notwithstanding any symbolism or lack of it, I have no doubt that she would cherish that small token of closeness from her friend.

He says. “We belong to this beach and ocean. We have no life beyond that.”





Nisansala thinks that he is wrong.





Chatura has interviewed several officials from the Department of Probation and Childcare Services, Women’s Bureau of Sri Lanka, National Child Protection Authority and Police who are in the forefront of protecting children. All of them demonstrate understanding of the issue and strong determination to fight it. It appears that enough legal framework since 1883 Panel Code followed by amendments in 1995, 1998 and 2006 and dedicated officials are available to tackle these challenges but why their efforts are still failing to save many children like Evin is something that needs serious censure.





Despite Nisansala’s efforts, Evin succumbs to the predators who prey on poor and destitute to make money from nefarious foreigners who flock to coastal areas in the guise of tourists. The story ends with Nisansala visiting Celestina with her father who was also the Sinhala teacher to Evin before he dropped out of school. They have heard many stories of him becoming a drug addict and involved in unsavory activities. He has been missing and his mother laments what happened to her son for that Nisansala or her father has no answers.





Evin had only left his mother the hat he used to wear and very sweetly took off and bowed to Nisansala whenever she made a witty remark.





He also has not forgotten to leave Gamperaliya with his mother to be returned to Nisansala.





At the end of the drama all characters make comments about what Evin’s Kathawa meant for them. Chandani Senevirathna says that it is the collective duty of parents and the whole family to protect children from such fate while Lakshman Mandis extends that responsibility to the whole society. Viraj Danushka urges youth of this country to think wisely about their future. Santhusha Kumarasinghe feels that it is a travesty that children like Evin must drop out of school and go for such livelihoods.





I wrote this commentary of Evinge Kathawa because I agree with all of them. I hope you would watch this short movie in YouTube and most importantly think about it too.





Well, the stay-at-home order is about to be relaxed and I am both excited and uneasy to go back to work on May 5th. Obviously, all of us must be concerned about COVID-19 lurking around us inadvertently spread by fellow humans unlike the vicious virus of child exploitation spread deliberately by some wicked humans. I presume we cannot hide eternally and at one-point face COVID-19 with whatever the tools we have in our hands. The same is true with the ill effects of tourism on children in impoverished families of coastal areas. They cannot hide from tourism because their livelihoods hinge on that. Only way is to protect those who are vulnerable with all the tools we have in our hands.





I wonder about the lasting effects of COVID-19 on the tourism industry on which hundreds of thousands depend on to provide for their loved ones. I hope the conditions would not become worse for children like Evin.





Fortunately, there are also opportunities to do this right the next time. I see a lot of chatter about the self-reliance in contrast to globalization including some contempt for foreigners and migrant workers whose remittances the country is heavily dependent since COVID-19 originated outside of the country and brought in. This sentiment is not endemic to Sri Lanka but to most of the world including USA too.





Perhaps it is time to minimize the reliance on outside resources whether it is through tourism, expatriate workers or foreign loans. It appears that the socio, political and cultural landscape is ripe in Sri Lanka for an economic revival built on self-reliance if there is a genuine political commitment.





My strong belief is such transformation would be successful only if it is brought about with unity by the inclusion of all stakeholders.