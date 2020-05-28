China adopts draft national security law for Hong Kong in overwhelming vote

The law would punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security.





The national legislature has endorsed a decision to enact a national security law in Hong Kong at the closing session of its annual meeting today in Beijing in an overwhelming vote. The decision was greeted with applause.





Chinese PM Li, mapping the next political landscape Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, told the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, the committee would formulate relevant laws to safeguard national security and long-term prosperity of Hong Kong, in line with China's Constitution and the Basic Law. Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, told the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, the committee would formulate relevant laws to safeguard national security and long-term prosperity of Hong Kong, in line with China's Constitution and the Basic Law.





At the concluding session, 2,878 delegates voted in favor of a decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong, reflecting collective will to fix loopholes in its legal system. One voting against, while six abstained.





The law would punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security.





Meanwhile, National security legislation will ensure the implementation of the 'One Country, Two Systems,' state policy for the city's long-term stability and prosperity, Premier Li Keqiang said in Beijing today.





He was referring to the National People's Congress decision at its concluding session on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security. The decision was adopted in an overwhelming vote by legislators.





Li made the remarks when responding to a question by a reporter of a Chinese TV network on whether 'One Country, Two Systems" had been abandoned.





He insisted it was state policy.





Meanwhile, The Chief Executive Carrie Lam welcomed the passage of the decision by the National People's Congress on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security





"The HKSAR is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China. Safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the constitutional duty of the HKSAR and concerns every Hong Kong citizen.''





"Given the difficulty of the executive and legislative authorities of the HKSAR to complete on their own legislation to safeguard national security in the foreseeable future, there is the need and the urgency for the passage of the decision by the NPC to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security at the state level,'' Lam said in a statement.





"It also shows the care of the country towards the HKSAR.





"Nevertheless, we understand that the HKSAR still has the legal responsibility to enact legislation in accordance with Article 23 of the Basic Law and should complete the legislation to safeguard national security as soon as possible.''





She said government will fully co-operate with the Standing Committee of the NPC to complete the relevant work on legislation as soon as possible and proactively reflect the detailed situation in Hong Kong during the process.





"We will also proactively explain the objective and the importance of the legislation to various sectors. As required by the decision, the government will enhance enforcement and public education in relation to safeguarding national security, and report regularly to the Central People's Government.





"The legislation to be enacted for the HKSAR to safeguard national security aims to prevent, curb and sanction an extremely small minority of criminals who threaten national security, safeguarding the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and maintaining "One Country, Two Systems,'" she said.





"It will not affect the legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents. "One Country, Two Systems" has been Hong Kong's top advantage, and a stable and safe society will provide a favorable business and investment environment. This will help better Hong Kong's development down the road.





"I strongly believe that various sectors of society will lend their full support for the legislation.''







