Despite blame games and humiliations, Suu Kyi gains more popularity

Sometimes wearing a handmade mask, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been making herself more accessible to the public than ever before -- even though she has not been physically out and about since April.





After barely using Facebook previously, Suu Kyi has made her new account a daily communication tool as the COVID-19 pandemic bears down on Myanmar's weakened economy.





The first case of COVID-19 in Myanmar was confirmed on Mar. 23, and came after Suu Kyi had begun visiting ethnic minority areas to build support ahead of national elections due in November.





"I never had any intention of using Facebook," Suu Kyi said in her first message, explaining that she had resorted to the popular social media platform for "quick and effective contact with people facing COVID-19 challenges." She said she wanted to lend support to government officials and medical personnel fighting the contagion.





"Some people don't like wearing a mask because it is hard to breathe or because of the hot weather," said Suu Kyi. "We need to act like marathon runners and train for this habit."





Suu Kyi has Facebook interactions a few times each week, mainly so far with people involved in health care, transportation and education. These last around 40 minutes, and are posted to her Facebook page for general circulation. She lectures on how to confront the virus, sometimes with a smile, at other times more strictly.





In the middle of May, she hosted a handmade mask contest in which participants had to produce their own and post photos. When Suu Kyi revealed her personal handiwork, the response went viral, and some 21,000 people posted theirs.





Suu Kyi opened the new Facebook account on April 1 and has posted messages about COVID-19 almost every day. She already has 2.4 million followers -- more than twice as many as Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's 940,000. Every post receives numerous comments, most brimming with respect and affection.





"We all want to fulfill your wishes, Mother Suu," wrote one female university student in Yangon. "We will work hard to fulfill our obligations. Be healthy and love you, Mom."





Other comments included, "We will always support you;" "Mother Suu's words are encouraging;" and, "Long may she live."







