Sri Lanka: Eleven years after Tamil Tigers insurgency

Editorial





Eleven years ago the Tamil Tigers (LTTE), a major headache for the Tamil people, was vanquished. The liberation of the Tamil people who had been under the grip of the LTTE was an exceptional experience in counter-insurgency. Instead of their children becoming child soldiers, they went to school and started dreaming about the future. They created the way they wanted to explore the world. Needless to say that the story of other fraternal ethnic groups is the same.













Although there are many speculations about the end of the conflict, the civilian life of the people of this country has been improved. The era of political gains in the guise of conflict was over. Similarly, the people of the country were able to live in without fear. Of course, there are social issues. But these are issues that need to be addressed systematically.





Eleven years have been passed since the end of the insurgency. In the past eleven years, three governments have come to power. Some who came to power tried to do something meaningful. Some cried along the streets, saying that they could not do their service, not because of their weaknesses, but because of the influence of others.





Hence, the old lesson we learnt is clear. A true leader, as Douglas McArthur once says, “has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.” A true leader does not, under any condition, maintain thieves and fraudsters. The primary purpose of democracy is to elect such a leader. Then people will have a good time.





Currently, Sri Lanka has also been plagued by a global pandemic of coronavirus. However, the country is successfully managing this great menace. Anyone, regardless of political views, has something to be happy about. That is the responsible manner the present leadership of the country is administrating.





Eleven years after the defeat of terrorism, there is an important point to be made. That is, we want people who are not just engaging in boasting themselves for political gain, but silent men who fulfil their responsibilities with utmost commitment and dedication. We as the nation don’t have the comfort zones to walk through, but the tough roads with complicated roadblocks. A long journey is ahead of us.