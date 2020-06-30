Chinese State legislators overwhelmingly approve Hong Kong national security law

The national legislature has voted unanimously to pass the national security law for Hong Kong.





It is understood that 162 legislators of the National People’s Congress standing committee voted in favour of the law. Sources said that the law will regard lobbying for international sanctions against China and Hong Kong as “collusion with foreign forces.” This will be prohibited by the law.













This afternoon, the Central Government’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong will be meeting with Hong Kong deputies to the National People's Congress, as well as Hong Kong members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference this afternoon.





It is understood that the director of the Liaison Office Luo Huining will attend the meeting, at which details of the national security law will be explained.





The law was discussed at a session of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress in Beijing. Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the session.





The draft of the law will become effective once it is gazetted in Hong Kong.





The controversial law, has been condemned internationally, in particular by the United States, Hong Kong's colonial ruler, the UK and the European Union.





The draft law was initially submitted to the Standing Committee of the NPC at its session from June 18 to 20. Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, said that the legislation intends to uphold and improve "One Country, Two Systems," and a fundamental solution to ensure Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.





With 66 articles, the draft law has six chapters.